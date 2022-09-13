Senate Bill 1332 Printer's Number 1893
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1893
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1332
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, COLLETT AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), entitled "An
act relating to the lawful conduct of bingo, prescribing
penalties and making a repeal," further providing for rules
for licensing and operation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(c) of the act of July 10, 1981
(P.L.214, No.67), known as the Bingo Law, is amended by adding a
paragraph to read:
Section 5. Rules for licensing and operation.
* * *
(c) Operation.--Each licensed association shall comply with
the following restrictions and rules governing the operation of
bingo:
* * *
(14) A licensed association may sell tickets to its
bingo event online, but the purchase of the online tickets
may only be made through the use of a debit card and not a
credit card.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19