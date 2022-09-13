Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1900
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1900
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
330
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-
HILL, MARTIN, BROOKS, BROWNE, GORDNER, MENSCH AND HUTCHINSON,
SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of September 17 through 23, 2022, as
"Constitution Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Constitution of the United States adopted the
principles upon which our Republic was established; and
WHEREAS, September 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of
the framing of the Constitution of the United States by the
Constitutional Convention; and
WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper to accord official
recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable
anniversary and the patriotic celebrations which commemorate it;
and
WHEREAS, Each year, the President of the United States issues
a proclamation that designates September 17 through 23 as
"Constitution Week"; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the week of September 17
through 23, 2022, as "Constitution Week" in Pennsylvania and
urge all Pennsylvanians to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17