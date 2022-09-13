Senate Resolution 330 Printer's Number 1900

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1900

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

330

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-

HILL, MARTIN, BROOKS, BROWNE, GORDNER, MENSCH AND HUTCHINSON,

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of September 17 through 23, 2022, as

"Constitution Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Constitution of the United States adopted the

principles upon which our Republic was established; and

WHEREAS, September 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of

the framing of the Constitution of the United States by the

Constitutional Convention; and

WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper to accord official

recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable

anniversary and the patriotic celebrations which commemorate it;

and

WHEREAS, Each year, the President of the United States issues

a proclamation that designates September 17 through 23 as

"Constitution Week"; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the week of September 17

through 23, 2022, as "Constitution Week" in Pennsylvania and

urge all Pennsylvanians to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of

