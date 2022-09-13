Senate Bill 1325 Printer's Number 1897

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - of the members elected to the Senate, except in the case of

justices of the peace which shall be by a majority. The person

so appointed shall serve for a term ending on the first Monday

of January following the next municipal election more than ten

months after the vacancy occurs or for the remainder of the

unexpired term whichever is less, except in the case of persons

selected as additional judges to the Superior Court, where the

General Assembly may stagger and fix the length of the initial

terms of such additional judges by reference to any of the

first, second and third municipal elections more than ten months

after the additional judges are selected. The manner by which

any additional judges are selected shall be provided by this

section for the filling of vacancies in judicial offices.

(c) The provisions of section 13(b) shall not apply either

in the case of a vacancy to be filled by retention election as

provided in section 15(b), or in the case of a vacancy created

by failure of a [justice or] judge to file a declaration for

retention election as provided in section 15(b). In the case of

a vacancy occurring at the expiration of an appointive term

under section 13(b), the vacancy shall be filled by election as

provided in section 13(a).

(d) At the primary election in 1969, the electors of the

Commonwealth may elect to have the justices and judges of the

Supreme, Superior, Commonwealth and all other statewide courts

appointed by the Governor from a list of persons qualified for

the offices submitted to him by the Judicial Qualifications

Commission. If a majority vote of those voting on the question

is in favor of this method of appointment, then whenever any

vacancy occurs thereafter for any reason in such court, the

Governor shall fill the vacancy by appointment in the manner

