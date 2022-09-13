Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1898
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - "Court." The court of common pleas or magisterial district
court in the jurisdiction in which an eviction case is filed.
"Court file." The court file created when an eviction case
is filed with the court, any documents filed in the eviction
case and any information or record of activity associated with
the eviction case.
"Dissemination" or "disseminate." To publish, produce, print
manufacture, copy, distribute, sell, lease, exhibit, broadcast,
display, transmit or otherwise share information in any format
which makes the information accessible to others.
"Eviction case." An action brought under Article V of the
act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and
Tenant Act of 1951.
"Expungement." The removal of evidence of a court file's
existence from publicly accessible records.
"For-cause eviction." An eviction case in which the court
finds that a tenant or occupant materially breached a lease.
"Foreclosure-related eviction." An eviction case brought
against a tenant or occupant due to the foreclosure of the real
property.
"Not-for-cause eviction." An eviction case in which the
court does not find that a tenant or an occupant materially
breached a lease.
"Seal" or "sealing." Barring access to a court file to
anyone other than a person listed under section 4332(e)
(relating to mandatory sealing and expungement).
§ 4332. Mandatory sealing and expungement.
(a) General rule.--Upon the filing of an eviction case, the
clerk of the court shall do all of the following:
(1) Immediately seal the court file.
