Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1898

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - "Court." The court of common pleas or magisterial district

court in the jurisdiction in which an eviction case is filed.

"Court file." The court file created when an eviction case

is filed with the court, any documents filed in the eviction

case and any information or record of activity associated with

the eviction case.

"Dissemination" or "disseminate." To publish, produce, print

manufacture, copy, distribute, sell, lease, exhibit, broadcast,

display, transmit or otherwise share information in any format

which makes the information accessible to others.

"Eviction case." An action brought under Article V of the

act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and

Tenant Act of 1951.

"Expungement." The removal of evidence of a court file's

existence from publicly accessible records.

"For-cause eviction." An eviction case in which the court

finds that a tenant or occupant materially breached a lease.

"Foreclosure-related eviction." An eviction case brought

against a tenant or occupant due to the foreclosure of the real

property.

"Not-for-cause eviction." An eviction case in which the

court does not find that a tenant or an occupant materially

breached a lease.

"Seal" or "sealing." Barring access to a court file to

anyone other than a person listed under section 4332(e)

(relating to mandatory sealing and expungement).

§ 4332. Mandatory sealing and expungement.

(a) General rule.--Upon the filing of an eviction case, the

clerk of the court shall do all of the following:

(1) Immediately seal the court file.

