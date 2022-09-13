Senate Bill 1329 Printer's Number 1903
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - the meanings given to them in this section unless the context
clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Small business." A business [in the United States] based in
this Commonwealth which is independently owned, is not dominant
in its field of operation [and employs 100 or fewer employees.],
employs 500 or fewer employees and has a three-year average of
annual gross revenues of $38,500,000 or less.
Section 3. Section 2103 of Title 62 is amended to read:
§ 2103. Regulations.
(a) Authorization.--The department shall establish policy
for executive and those independent agencies for which the
department acts as purchasing agency and may promulgate
regulations establishing detailed definitions of the words and
phrases defined in section 2102 (relating to definitions) using,
in addition to the criteria set forth in section 2102, other
criteria as it deems appropriate, [including] excluding the
number of employees and the dollar volume of business. State-
affiliated entities shall implement the policy for their
procurement programs.
(b) Construction.--
(1) A business chartered or organized outside of the
United States or in a state or territory other than this
Commonwealth shall not be considered a small business or
disadvantaged business for the purposes of this chapter.
(2) A policy established by the department for executive
agencies or those independent agencies for which the
department acts as purchasing agency or a regulation
promulgated by the department establishing detailed
definitions of the words and phrases defined in section 2102
