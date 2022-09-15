Submit Release
CME Corp. Announces Nearly $8 Million Medical Equipment Contract with Department of Veterans Affairs

Nation’s Largest Equipment-Only Medical Products Distributor to Supply 8,200+ Products to Nationwide Locations

We're proud to be able to bring our unrivaled resources and cost effectiveness to the VA and other customers as the latest example of our partnership with the federal government.”
— Robert Charron, CME Government Sales Manager
WARWICK, RI, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CME Corp, America's largest equipment-only distributor of medical products, is pleased to announce a nearly $8 million contract with the US Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) program.

The five-year, $7.8 million agreement, which became effective August 15, will enable federal customers, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, Defense Health Agency and Indian Health Services and others, to secure significant cost savings through CME's best-in-industry services. It includes a five-year renewal option from 2027-2032.

With CME's help, federal agencies across the country, including those in remote locations, will be able to use the FSS program to simplify the acquisition and procurement of medical equipment and services.

"We're proud to be able to bring our unrivaled resources and cost effectiveness to the VA and other customers as the latest example of our partnership with the federal government, which includes contracts with the Department of Defense's Electronic Catalog (ECAT) operated by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), DLA's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) system, and the General Services Administration (GSA)," said Robert Charron, CME's Government Sales Manager.

The inking of the renewed commitment to the FSS follows a series of FSS contracts with CME that began in 2004, the latest of which spanned 2015-2022.

Under the new pact, CME will supply over 8,200 pieces of medical equipment, ranging from imaging tables and warming cabinets to instruments and scales.

About CME Corp:

CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers.

With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

Cindy Juhas, Chief Strategy Officer
CME Corp
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


