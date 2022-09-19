Kawkawlin Town Hall to Discuss Adult-Use Marijuana Facilities Ballot Proposal
Proponents of the ballot initiative to answer questions, provide direction as city expands from medical into adult-use businessesKAWKAWLIN, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to a petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin Michigan will decide the fate of adult-use cannabis businesses during the general election on November 8. The proponents of that petition drive are hosting a Town Hall-style meeting on September 28 to answer resident questions about the proposal and what it would mean for Kawkawlin.
Kawkawlin Township Council wisely authorized medical marijuana growing, transport and other business types for operation in the Township. The ballot proposal would expand the current authorization for medical-only businesses into authorization for the corresponding adult-use cannabis businesses. Township Council and the Planning Commission will still be in charge of crafting the rules under which the proposed businesses operate.
"We've operated a successful business here in Kawkawlin since 1944, Holsinger Manufacturing," said Vote Yes Committee principal Joe Martuch. The Holsinger family is involved in medical marijuana cultivation with their Vanilla Sunshine growing operation. "As a family, we decided to diversify and to bring jobs to the community we love. Supporting the ballot proposal is the smart thing to do for our Township."
Kawkawlin Township is surrounded by communities which have already authorized medical marijuana businesses, adult-use cannabis businesses or both. Those communities benefit from both having a thriving industry with jobs and income but also by receiving an annual payment from the State of Michigan, which last year amounted to more than $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer. This payment is specifically tied to adult-use retailers only, and the Township's medical marijuana retail operations do not trigger an annual payment from the state.
"We just want to change our plant tags from yellow to blue. It's that easy to convert our existing medical marijuana businesses into adult-use businesses," President and company spokesman Joe Martuch explained. "Kawkawlin is leaving money on the table by refusing to allow an adult-use cannabis industry. Our schools, roads and Township administration could use the additional funds."
The Town Hall meeting will be held at Township Hall and begins at 7pm. The full language of the ballot proposal can be found HERE. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Kawkawlin-Vote-Yes-Committee-2022-104417282396253
