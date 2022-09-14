Wednesday, September 14
Seattle teacher strike suspended, students to return Wednesday
Seattle Public Schools educators voted Tuesday to suspend their five-day strike, pending a ratification of a full contract between the district and union. A suspension means that educators will return to work Wednesday, and school will begin for all students. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times)
Seattle’s 2022 smoke and fire season likely to be among our lightest
Was that it for this year’s smoke and wildfire season? Probably yes, say those keeping track. And if so, we’re lucky. Despite the recent wind-whipped fires in Western Washington that forced evacuations, sent hikers fleeing and blanketed Seattle and the region with smoke, the state is seeing its third-lightest wildfire season in a decade, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times)
Lawsuit involving fatal Spokane officer-involved shooting of headed to trial; father settles, mother and sister press lawsuit
The city of Spokane has settled with one of the plaintiffs of the wrongful death lawsuit connected with the death of David Novak, who was shot and killed by Spokane police in 2019. The Spokane City Council voted Monday to authorize a $275,000 settlement with Michael Novak, David Novak’s father. Michael Novak joined the lawsuit lodged by David Novak’s mother, Debra Novak, and sister, Crystal Jenkins, a few months after it was filed in January 2021. The father chose to settle with the city, while the mother and daughter continue on with the lawsuit. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
Associated Press
Montana coal plant operator to buy out co-owner Puget Sound Energy
Aberdeen Daily World
Department of Corrections fined over prison TB outbreak
Auburn Reporter
Auburn councilmembers voice support for abortion access
Public Health offers free COVID-19 boosters in Auburn
Bellevue Reporter
WA Department of Ecology launches “Simple As That” campaign to prevent littering
Capital Press
Comments won’t impact Washington’s EV law
Columbian
In Our View: Lack of training sites worsens police shortage (Lovick)
Everett Herald
No penalty, so far, for Lynnwood council member accused of racism
Evacuation order lifted for Index residents who fled Bolt Creek fire
Comment: 50-year path led to $1.6 trillion in student debt
Issaquah Reporter
Valley leaders celebrate start of SR 18/I-90 interchange construction
Kent Reporter
FAA to investigate Kent-based Blue Origin’s uncrewed rocket crash
News Tribune
‘It’s our job to do something.’ Tacoma council weighs encampment restriction ordinance
CHI medical group to pay $2.5M to settle wage-theft case tied to Gig Harbor clinic
High-speed pursuit of Tacoma man fleeing from crash with patrol car ends with arrest
Narcan vending machines? They’re coming to Pierce County, and there’s good reason for it
Olympian
Prescribed burn set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in south Thurston County
Puget Sound Business Journal
Amazon to invest $450M in pay, benefits for delivery drivers
Starbucks rolls out plans for faster service, better employee benefits
Congress beefed up the IRS. Here’s what it means for small businesses.
Seattle Times
Seattle moves forward with Green Lake bike trail
Lynnwood City Council supports 3,000 more apartments near light rail
Monkeypox cases declining in WA, but outbreak trajectory still unclear
Seattle’s new transportation director says he’s a ‘steward’ of streets
Spokesman Review
Sandy Williams’ life and legacy, ‘radical empathy’ celebrated at Spokane memorial
Mead School Board strikes down proposals that would have banned critical race theory, gender studies
Washington Post
Russia spent millions on secret global political campaign, U.S. intelligence finds
Everything you need to know about the looming railroad strike
Republicans in muddle on abortion as ban proposed by Graham exposes rifts
This Midwestern factory was dead. Electric vehicles revived it.
Smoke from Western fires fuels dangerous air quality
KING 5 TV (NBC)
SDOT conducts weight load test on West Seattle Bridge ahead of Sunday reopening
Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
Seattle City Council, Mayor discuss 911 response alternatives
Seattle teacher’s union votes to suspend strike, classes begin Wednesday
New proposal revisits camping ban on public property in Tacoma
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Seattle educators reach tentative agreement, classes begin Wednesday
State launches new campaign to try to keep litter off freeways/highways
2 major projects to delay traffic on westbound I-90 near Issaquah, Mercer Island
West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen this weekend following final tests
Tacoma City Council discusses ordinance banning camping in certain places
KUOW Public Radio
Omicron booster is step toward Covid ‘normalcy’
The Stranger
What It Feels Like to Have Your Voting Rights Restored (Simmons)