MECCA back on the scene in L.A. singing at Delilah’s Jazz Night

Mecca recently performed “Jazz Night” at Delilah’s in Los Angeles and will have a residency at The Shag Room, Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, September.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mecca recently performed “Jazz Night” at Delilah’s in Los Angeles in a packed venue of L.A.’s elite crowd bringing her powerhouse voice and roaring 1920’s sexy vibe. Delilah brings a modern approach to the vibes of the roaring 20’s with American cuisine and Art Deco characteristics. Mecca’s official residency will be at The Shag Room, Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV starting this September. She consistently performs on stage at the Las Vegas Delilah, the Wynn Hotel, one of the most sought-after reservations in Las Vegas.

An exceptional singer & performer with a diverse musical background. She is a unique and perfect blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz, & Pop. Mecca has graced noble stages across the globe such as The Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Bush Hall, The Orpheum Theatre, and Delilah.

She has been featured in headlining shows in Las Vegas such as Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls, and Fantasy. Mecca is currently performing weekly at Delilah inside the Wynn Hotel. She will be headlining her first official residency at the Shag Room inside the Virgin Hotel starting September 17th, 2022. Mecca is a creative soul constantly evolving and exploring different avenues of creative expression. She has a core belief that creative expression is human nature in action.

As Seen In: Maxim Magazine, Esquire Magazine, FOX News, American Idol (season 5), Matt Goss and Robin Antin’s Pussycat Dolls Burlesque.

Mecca will be releasing her singe before the end of this year called “Stars and Moons”. A song she wrote on her ukulele and collaborated with her at team Misty Park to produce/arrange. This song is about “Twin Flame Love” her team collaboration with her to create a powerful arrangement for this single, inside Hollywood is eagerly anticipating the release of “Stars and Moons” .

