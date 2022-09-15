Rocket Seeds Partners with Top International Seed Banks Offering a One-Stop-Shop for Home Growers
Established in 2021, Rocket Seeds creates a central, one-stop-shop for cannabis enthusiasts looking for seeds. They are known for promoting quality, and trusted seeds for both small and large scale cultivation.
Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform that makes buying seeds easy for anyone from a home grower, to a large scale cultivator. They partner with several renowned breeders such as: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, SunWest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds.
“Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform with streamlined ordering and guaranteed U.S. shipping. Customers can choose from an extensive database of popular and diverse cannabis strains developed by renowned breeders, including: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Sunwest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds. Each seed bank offers its own collection of regular, feminized, auto-flowering, and CBD-dominant varieties for customers to purchase. Rocket Seeds has also created a give-back program, with a portion of proceeds from each seed bank going to a charity organization.
Beyond its cannabis retail offerings, Rocket Seeds has emerged as an educational and community-forward resource. The customer service team is available 24/7 for shipping support.
“We wanted Rocket Seeds to not only simplify the seed buying process but also make it more acceptable and reputable,” explained De.
Rocket Seeds is always on the lookout for new and unique strains and serves as a learning forum for the latest cultivation trends and best practices. For more information visit RocketSeeds.com.
About Rocket Seeds
