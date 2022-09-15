Submit Release
Rocket Seeds Partners with Top International Seed Banks Offering a One-Stop-Shop for Home Growers

Established in 2021, Rocket Seeds creates a central, one-stop-shop for cannabis enthusiasts looking for seeds. They are known for promoting quality, and trusted seeds for both small and large scale cultivation.

Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform that makes buying seeds easy for anyone from a home grower, to a large scale cultivator. They partner with several renowned breeders such as: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, SunWest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds.

Rocket Seeds offers customers a diverse selection, including regular, feminized, auto-flowering, and CBD-dominant seeds for purchase. The company is always on the lookout for new and unique strains, serving as a hub for the latest cultivation trends.

Our quality controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible.”
— Rocket Seeds CEO, Landra De
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a majority of Americans now able to legally purchase cannabis, more enthusiasts are looking for reliable seed sources for home cultivation. Rocket Seeds, an online purveyor, has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers.

“Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.

Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform with streamlined ordering and guaranteed U.S. shipping. Customers can choose from an extensive database of popular and diverse cannabis strains developed by renowned breeders, including: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Sunwest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds. Each seed bank offers its own collection of regular, feminized, auto-flowering, and CBD-dominant varieties for customers to purchase. Rocket Seeds has also created a give-back program, with a portion of proceeds from each seed bank going to a charity organization.

Beyond its cannabis retail offerings, Rocket Seeds has emerged as an educational and community-forward resource. The customer service team is available 24/7 for shipping support.

“We wanted Rocket Seeds to not only simplify the seed buying process but also make it more acceptable and reputable,” explained De.

Rocket Seeds is always on the lookout for new and unique strains and serves as a learning forum for the latest cultivation trends and best practices. For more information visit RocketSeeds.com.

About Rocket Seeds

Established in 2021, Rocket Seeds collaborates with top seed banks from around the world and makes them accessible to home growers across the country. By creating a central, one-stop-shop, Rocket Seeds helps customers gain access to quality, trusted seeds for both small and large-scale cultivation. Rocket Seeds has made a name for itself as a secure and trusted network, where growers have access to a diverse selection of cannabis strains, best practices for home growing, and cultivation trends. For more information, visit RocketSeeds.com.

