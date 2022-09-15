Rocket Seeds Partners with Top International Seed Banks Offering a One-Stop-Shop for Home Growers

Established in 2021, Rocket Seeds creates a central, one-stop-shop for cannabis enthusiasts looking for seeds. They are known for promoting quality, and trusted seeds for both small and large scale cultivation.

Rocket Seeds is a user-friendly platform that makes buying seeds easy for anyone from a home grower, to a large scale cultivator. They partner with several renowned breeders such as: Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, SunWest Genetics, and Beaver Seeds.