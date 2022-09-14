Sindh Hunger Strike Kicks off
MP Tim Kmiec in Solidrity, Asks World leaders in GA
I am supporting Sufi Laghari’s Sindh hunger strike from September 13th to September 23rd when Pakistan’s prime minister will be attending and addressing the United Nations, to General Assembly.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sindh Hunger Strike in front of the United Nations (UN) headquarters by Sindhi Foundation was kicked off as early Tuesday morning as the 77th Session of the General Assembly gets inaugurated.
— Tom Kmiec
“To draw attention of this ‘world’s conscience’- the member nations in the UN, to the human rights abuse and crimes against Sindh and Sindhi people under Pakistan’s roughed regime and military, we’ve sit onto the hunger strike,” said Sufi Munawar Laghari, the Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation.
The Sindh Hunger Strike in front of the UN HQ at New York with a duo consisting of Razia Sultana Junejo, a UK Based human rights defender and blogger who has flown all the way from London to join the hunger strike, and Sufi Laghari, the Executive Director of a Washington based Sindhi Foundation which has entered its second day now extends as long as ten days as Sufi Laghai receive an approval message from New York’s local authorities to continue.
“We are here to win world’s solidarity and support against sufferings and sorrows of Sindh and its people as long as the General Assembly Session goes on. Specially,we are here to raise our voice to uncover the genocidal atrocities unleashed upon Sindhi people in Pakistan. And to expose and peacefully protest to the lies and anti-Sindhi policies of the Prime Minsiter Shahbaz Sharf and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto when they have come to attend and address the UN. They are nothing but stooges of Pakistani powerful dreadful military,” stated Sufi Laghari in his press release issued from New York.
End of draconian blasphemy laws to victimize Sindhis, enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings of political dissidents and Sindhi nationalist activists, forced conversions of young Hindu women to Islam, and against Discrimination and corruption of Pakistani government in International humanitarian aid to flood victims are the core issues of the Sindh Hunger Strike. “Support Sindhi people not the Pakistan” is an other pressing point of the hunger striking duo.
Again, the ten days long Hunger Stirke has gained support and solidarity of the MP Tom KMIEC of Canada, who has also asked all those world leaders attending the GA 77th Summit to support and show solidarity with Sindhi Foundation on human rights abuses in Sindh.
“ I am supporting Sufi Laghari’s Sindh hunger strike from September 13th to September 23rd when Pakistan’s prime minister will be attending and addressing the United Nations, to General Assembly. I am supporting Sufi because this Hunger Strike is supporting to bring the world attention to what is going on in Pakistan and the human rights abuses being perpetrated against minorities include those in Sindh province,” MP Tom Kimiec’s video message goes on.
