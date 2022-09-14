JobNimbus Revolutionizes Contractor Texting with Engage Acquisition
After releasing an updated mobile app, the JobNimbus platform adds Engage business texting to its features.
If you think about it, communication really is the biggest problem for most contractors, and Engage is going to completely change that.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, the industry-leading software for home exterior contractors, announces its recent acquisition of the texting platform Engage. JobNimbus users will now be able to text their customers directly from the JobNimbus software.
— Ben Hodson
“Right now, our contractors deal with a logistical nightmare around communication in their business,” says JobNimbus CEO Ben Hodson. “If you think about it, communication really is the biggest problem for most contractors, and Engage is going to completely change that.”
The Engage platform centralizes all business communications. With a focus on business texting, Engage also has several other communication features to benefit contractors:
Conversations that can be assigned to specific team members
Automations to automatically send a text message to a customer
Call forwarding to redirect a phone call to another number
Using Engage, contractors can track what’s being said in their business, win more contracts, automate messages, and get better reviews. But the communication platform goes beyond helping just contractors. Homeowners can expect more up-to-date information and a positive experience as well.
“Our goal is to hear a homeowner say, ‘That was the best contractor I’ve ever worked with because he was so communicative with me,’” said Ben Hodson, “Engage is how we’re going to make that happen.”
JobNimbus has long been looking to add texting for contractors to its software, and the Engage platform will seamlessly integrate into JobNimbus for a smooth experience. Engage co-founder Trent Chapman said, “I’m excited about the future of the Engage product and how JobNimbus is tying it in so well.”
Engage will be available for all JobNimbus users to purchase on September 20. To learn more about the Engage product and pricing, visit jobnimbus.com.
###
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company specializing in contractor project management. Since its founding in 2013, JobNimbus has kept its mission to make contractors heroes by improving software functionality, expanding integration partnerships, and adding new features like texting. For more information about JobNimbus, visit the company site at https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
