JobNimbus Streamlines Contractors’ Estimating Process with Smart Estimates, Saving Businesses Four Hours Per Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, a leading customizable CRM and project management solution for contractors, has doubled down on its mission to save contracting businesses time and make them run more efficiently. With Smart Estimates, business owners can trust their teams to estimate like a pro and consistently produce quick and accurate estimates.
“Smart Estimates is a key element in what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Mark Olson, JobNimbus VP of Marketing. “It’s another step in the overall motion of streamlining contractors’ processes and giving them more time back in their day.”
Smart Estimates enables contractors to create reliable estimates in a matter of seconds, saving an average of four hours per week. Within JobNimbus, contractors can input job measurements into a template and the software automatically generates an estimate. Rather than spending hours estimating, contractors have time to complete more jobs and make more money.
Not only can contractors create estimates fast and with precision, but they can estimate from anywhere. Smart Estimates is available on iOS, Android, and online, allowing for estimating in the office or even in the field.
While Smart Estimates can be utilized by any JobNimbus user, the feature comes to life for users who are integrated with EagleView. EagleView’s powerful integration allows for contractors to create estimates without ever stepping foot on the job site. Here's how:
EagleView captures the job measurements
Measurements are sent directly to JobNimbus
JobNimbus creates an estimate with the click of a button
JobNimbus continues to build on their goal of creating a better experience for field-based teams, with Smart Estimates playing an integral role.
###
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in software for roofing, fencing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
Mark Olson
“Smart Estimates is a key element in what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Mark Olson, JobNimbus VP of Marketing. “It’s another step in the overall motion of streamlining contractors’ processes and giving them more time back in their day.”
Smart Estimates enables contractors to create reliable estimates in a matter of seconds, saving an average of four hours per week. Within JobNimbus, contractors can input job measurements into a template and the software automatically generates an estimate. Rather than spending hours estimating, contractors have time to complete more jobs and make more money.
Not only can contractors create estimates fast and with precision, but they can estimate from anywhere. Smart Estimates is available on iOS, Android, and online, allowing for estimating in the office or even in the field.
While Smart Estimates can be utilized by any JobNimbus user, the feature comes to life for users who are integrated with EagleView. EagleView’s powerful integration allows for contractors to create estimates without ever stepping foot on the job site. Here's how:
EagleView captures the job measurements
Measurements are sent directly to JobNimbus
JobNimbus creates an estimate with the click of a button
JobNimbus continues to build on their goal of creating a better experience for field-based teams, with Smart Estimates playing an integral role.
###
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in software for roofing, fencing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
Mark Olson
JobNimbus
+1 855-964-6287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
JobNimbus Smart Estimates