JobNimbus Awarded Utah Fast 50 Two Years Running

"In reality, what it means is we are helping contractors grow their businesses and become heroes to their clients and family members.”
— Mark Olson
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, JobNimbus has been awarded Utah Fast 50 accolade by Utah Business Magazine, surpassing last year's achievement of spot 24 and climbing to number 16.

"We are excited to receive this recognition back-to-back." Said Mark Olson, VP of Business Development at JobNimbus. "In reality, what it means is we are helping contractors grow their businesses and become heroes to their clients and family members. That was why JobNimbus was created in the first place, and this kind of evolution allows us to do more for them than ever before."

Despite the economic challenges facing Utah over the past year, JobNimbus has grown over 440% in revenue and over 900% in employee growth since 2018.

Nick Cook, Recruiting Manager, remarked, "Layoffs and downsizing have been a common theme among the Utah Tech scene recently. However, JobNimbus has not only evaded those hard conversations, but we also had the largest onboarding group of new hires to date this month."

If the past couple of years are an indication of what's to come, JobNimbus will continue to be a force for good for their customers and Silicon Slopes as a whole.

About JobNimbus

JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based construction CRM company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.

