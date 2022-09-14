American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Signs Partnership with RecycleForce
The parties will work together to process rare earth and battery metal feedstocks through collaborative relationship to be recovered by ReElement
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)FISHERS, IN, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division ("ReElement") has entered into a partnership with Indiana-based RecycleForce, a 501(c)3 organization committed to reducing crime through employment and job training while improving the environment through electronics recycling, whereby the parties will jointly and independently source and process end-of-life products for their rare earth and critical battery elements to feed the domestic supply chain. Under the terms of the partnership, post the sourcing of end-of-life products, RecycleForce will aggregate and preprocess a high concentrate feedstock of battery elements or permanent magnets to provide to ReElement. ReElement will utilize its patented, low-cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe chromatographic separation and purification technology to produce high-purity battery elements such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese and rare earth oxides for its magnet and battery manufacturing partners.
Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "Having signed many collaborative partnerships in my career this is one of the most exciting to date. We couldn't be more honored to work with the RecycleForce team and staff as they help us establish an efficient and secure domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements. Their mission-driven organization has an impressive track record of success not only in terms of volumes of material processed but more importantly by providing a transitionary training platform and opportunity for people who need and desire it. This partnership will allow RecycleForce to create even more meaningful opportunities for the disadvantaged communities they serve, creating new jobs to re-integrate formerly incarcerated individuals into skilled labor positions in the new electrified economy. Partnerships like this allow us to bolster better social and environmental outcomes while helping the U.S. mitigate the more than 3 billion dollars in rare earth elements that end up in landfills each year, while also diminishing our reliance on imported rare earth and battery elements from environmentally harmful sources."
Gregg Keesling, founder and President of RecycleForce, echoed those comments, "RecycleForce's mission from day one has been to provide the ex-offenders with the tools and assistance to reintegrate into their communities as productive and responsible citizens. We are excited to expand those opportunities for growth as our associates tackle a global environmental and national security issue. We couldn't be more excited to work with the ReElement team given their revolutionary technology and process to bring this critically important supply chain back to the United States, while also incorporating our workers in the process now and in the future."
ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and an environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.
Learn more about ReElement Technologies' patented and scalable process and technology here www.reelementtech.com.
American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
