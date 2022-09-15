Registration is Open for ATP’s First In-person Global Security Summit: Focusing on Test Fraud
Join us, 11 October 2022 in London
This year's Summit programme will offer attendees a new perspective on test fraud and new ideas on how to protect their assessments and their organisations, as well as their honest test-takers.”WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ATP and the ATP Security Committee are pleased to announce that sponsorship and registration is open for the first, in-person, half-day, Global Security Summit scheduled for 11 October 2022, (8:30a.m. to 12 noon), at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Heathrow, outside of London. This year's Summit will focus on how to detect and deter rising test fraud in the on-line environment.
— William G. Harris Ph.D., CEO
Global ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D., in emphasizing the importance of this year’s Security Summit, had this to say: “Test Fraud is increasing exponentially as education, training, certification, selection and the myriad of assessment-related industries moves into the virtual environment. At last year's virtual Security Summit we focused on all the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but now we are going to focus on how AI can be used against you, and increase acts of fraud, in the online environment.”
This year's opening keynote speaker, Dr. Thomas Lancaster, Senior Teaching Fellow in Computing, Imperial College London, will talk about the many ways in which Artificial Intelligence is giving rise to more and better ways to cheat. Attendees will also hear from security experts at industry leaders Duolingo, Pearson VUE, and PSI on what to look for in detecting specific instances of technology-enabled fraud. Delegates will also hear from legal privacy experts about multi-faceted protection strategies to deter, detect, and respond to novel manifestations of remote-access proxies and item theft.
Dr. Harris noted that this year's in-person Summit, which starts at 8:30 a.m., is a prelude to Europe-ATP's annual two-day conference, (also at the Radisson Blue Edwardian and starting at noon on October 11th), and is building on the success of two virtual Global Security Summits that were hosted online in 2020 and 2021. "This year's Summit programme will offer attendees a new perspective on test fraud and new ideas on how to protect their assessments and their organisations, as well as their honest test-takers," Harris added. [See the full Security Summit programme online]
Registration for the Summit can be as a stand-alone event, or combined with a registration to ATP’s hybrid E-ATP Conference, also at the Radisson Blu Edwardian, 11 - 13 October 2022.
About the ATP Security Committee
The ATP Security Committee provides a forum to encourage assessment organisations to collaborate in addressing test security concerns. The goals of the Committee are to: (1) identify methods to improve test security; (2) establish and disseminate security best practices; and (3) protect the integrity of assessments and assessment programs.
