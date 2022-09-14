Gourmet Meals at N.J. Senior Retirement Community Befit Concierge Lifestyle Near Staten Island, N.Y.
Health- and wellness-oriented Villas of Holmdel and Villas of Manalapan provide residents with high-end amenities in an environment that mirrors a luxury resortSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas – a luxury senior apartment-community with two New Jersey locations convenient to Staten Island, N.Y. – is pleasing to both the eye and the palate.
Residents of the Villas of Holmdel and Villas of Manalapan enjoy a host of high-end amenities and a concierge lifestyle in an environment that mirrors the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
The luxurious community, which offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services, additionally provides top-notch cuisine at each of its dining venues.
At the Villas, chef-created gourmet meals are sure to please the palate – whether in the main dining area, which features an open kitchen, or in a Villas bistro for morning coffee, or in an ultra-chic Villas lounge and cocktail bar for mingling with friends and family.
On pleasant afternoons and evenings, residents and their guests can enjoy outdoor dining, replete with views of lovely gardens. And when residents want to throw a good, old-fashioned barbecue, the Villas patio and grill area — with grilling stations — stands ready to serve.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 862-682-4386.
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas of Manalapan may be reached at 732-847-3920.
To learn more, visit https://www.villasseniorlivingnj.com.
