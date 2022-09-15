Submit Release
Small Toronto Firm Solves Big Problem Hurting Business Today

Edward Henry, EHCOnomics Inc.

What is the most dangerous threat to your business today?

Finding things in common with the customer was the 1st mistake, we should be looking for a common direction, and mutual expectations. The core framework required for partnerships.”
— Edward Henry
WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is time for everyone to wake up from auto-pilot.

Are employees doing what they do, or are they doing what they know? This is something that very few people understand and is the biggest problem that we are facing in business.

What we are sharing with you is a solution to the most expensive and damaging part of the company’s business. There is a major flaw in our current revenue models and the solution to this deep-rooted economic problem is EHCOnomics.

EHCOnomics solves revenue challenges, through internal and external partnerships with the same adoption process. You may be wondering whether we are talking about training or a system. The answer is BOTH. EHCOnomics is one system that provides sales intelligence and performance-based learning, and LMS integration. One system that interconnects with nearly every brand of CRM including salesforce, HubSpot, monday.com, Zoho, pipedrive, and many others. One system that makes it all come together like a partnership.

We wanted to create a solution to the real problems hurting businesses. The connection to one of the most important, or maybe the most important issue in business. Making things happen when they are supposed to. The PROMISES we make to our customers every day. If a company's current system does not provide the ability to transparently manage customer expectations, then that company does not have a system.

What if this small sales enablement and training systems developer out of Whitby Ontario figured out a solution to this problem? Is it possible have we have the solution to your sales waste challenges, internal bottlenecks, and lack of culture required for mutual partnerships?

Imagine, if you could improve your overall company culture, improve revenue efficiency, and MOST importantly deliver what you promised on time, would you want to know if there was possibly a better way to address those blind spots that you are experiencing?

We PROMISE that everything that we have shared today is true. We spent 10 years looking for a better way to improve the selling relationship, we found a much simpler way to grow partnerships. It’s time to stop with the continued practice of failed relationships and focus on growing partnerships with EHCOnomics.

Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company
+1 647-725-7575
info@edwardhenry.com

Interview with Jeff Goldberg - Edward Henry explains EHCOnomics

