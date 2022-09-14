Lauth Missing Person Case of Kirsten Brueggeman Featured on Discovery Plus Show, Disappeared
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a long-awaited continuation of one of Investigation Discovery’s most popular television shows, Disappeared, the missing person division of Lauth Investigation International has participated in the flagship episode of its newest iteration covering the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman—an Indianapolis woman who went missing in January 2021. In its original run from 2009 to 2013, Disappeared, the Investigation Discovery show sought to highlight the cases of missing people in the interest of spreading their story and generating fresh leads for investigators to pursue.
The episode debuted Wednesday, September 7 on Discovery Plus and gave an in-depth snapshot of the case narrative since Kirsten Brueggeman was reported missing. Kirsten disappeared on January 2, 2021 after a night out with friends in Indianapolis, Indiana. After leaving her ex-boyfriend and friends at a bar called the Irish Mutt, Kirsten began walking alone. She was last observed on CCTV camera in the southeastern part of the YMCA parking lot, disappearing when a camera glitch omitted which direction she exited the parking lot. One of Lauth’s chief investigators, C. Jones, was interviewed regarding her involvement in the case and working with law enforcement to find answers in Kirsten’s disappearance. As part of their effort to garner more tips for the case, at the end of the episode, Disappeared encouraged anybody with information about Kirsten’s disappearance to contact the missing persons unit of IMPD at 317-327-6160 or at missignpersons@indy.gov.
LII’s CEO and Founder, Thomas Lauth, is a nationally recognized as a Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Investigator and graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He initially served as Senior Criminal Investigator for Marion County Public Defender Agency located in Indiana. In addition, Thomas has attended various U.S. Department of Justice conferences on missing persons, human trafficking, and child abduction–also serving as a volunteer Advisor to the Nation’s Missing Children Organization and the National Center for Missing Adults for nearly twenty years.
Thomas Lauth
