Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 near Medora next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19, on Interstate 94 near Medora.



The mill and overlay project includes east and westbound roadways from Medora to Fryburg.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete the first week of October.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



