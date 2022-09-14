Abeyance Release Date Revealed

The highly anticipated adventure game from Bumblebee Studios, Abeyance, will be released on Steam on September 30th.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN , September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a scorched world devastated by a decades-long interstellar war, Ezra has been recruited by the all-powerful Recovery Syndicate to salvage items from abandoned spaceships and military bases. With no memories, and cerebral implants threatening the players' autonomy, they go on missions, battle mutants and defense systems and bring the loot back to the Recovery Syndicate.

Set in a post-apocalyptic and dystopian world, Abeyance transports players to a time and place where society has crumbled, and only the strong survive. The players take on the role of one of these survivors, exploring the ruins of starships and bases to salvage material and fight for their life.

Enemies are plentiful and range from mutated humans to deadly defense systems, so they will need to always looking out. Players will use whatever they can find to defeat the foes, which includes an array of weapons and gadgets that players can upgrade in the game.

Bumblebee Studios created Abeyance from their own experience with video games - it's inspired by some of the greats in the industry but with a unique spin that makes it fresh and exciting. Everything from the graphics to the soundtrack is all original, and its story is one that players want to see through to the end.

The highly anticipated game, Abeyance, will launch on September 30th with a 25% discount on Steam, Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming. Keep an eye out on their social channels, as they will soon make Abeyance available on Xbox, Mac, and Linux platforms.



You can find more information about Bumblebee Studios and Abeyance on their website https://bumblebee-studios.se/ and add Abeyance to your Wishlist today!

Fight to regain Ezra's humanity, or die trying!

Abeyance - Official Steam Trailer