Government Experience Award Winners Embrace New Technologies While Focusing on Accessibility and Digital Equity
Winners of the sixth annual competition embed new technologies into their experiences while addressing accessibility, inclusion and equitySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the sixth annual Government Experience Awards.
The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that are radically improving the experience of government services. Top government jurisdictions, agencies and departments will be honored during the Government Experience Awards at the virtual GovX Summit later today.
The Summit is CDG’s premier annual event that showcases the latest trends, best practices and ideas around the evolving experience of government. Registration is complimentary and open to the public sector only.
“The government experience continues to be a major priority for state and local government agencies as they seek to rapidly meet new citizen and employee expectations,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer for the Center of Digital Government. “This past year we have seen agencies embrace new emerging technologies to adapt their constituent experiences to new behaviors and shifts with underlying technology trends. It’s very inspiring to see agencies taking a human-centric approach to service delivery as leading agencies incorporate digital equity, accessibility and inclusion into the experiences they enable.”
This year's winners have redesigned websites with enhanced languages and accessibility features, developed apps to streamline the flow of funds to those with the greatest need and used mobile apps, social media, e-newsletters and digital service analytics to improve constituent experiences and customer service delivery.
The 2022 Government Experience Award winners are:
Overall State Government Experience Winners:
1st Place – State of Maryland
2nd Place – State of Utah
3rd Place – State of Mississippi
4th Place – State of Indiana
5th Place – State of Louisiana
5th Place – State of Vermont
Finalists
State of Arkansas; State of Hawaii; State of Maine; State of Oklahoma; State of Oregon; State of Texas
Overall County Government Experience Winners:
1st Place – Cabarrus County, NC
2nd Place – Oakland County, MI
3rd Place – Dutchess County, NY
4th Place – County of San Diego, CA
5th Place – Saint Louis County, MO
Finalists
DeKalb County, GA; Johnson County, KS; Suffolk County, NY; Wake County NC
Overall City Government Experience Winners:
1st Place – City of Louisville, KY
2nd Place – City of El Paso, TX
3rd Place – City of Virginia Beach, VA
4th Place – City of Bellevue, WA
5th Place – City of Santa Monica, CA
Finalists
City of Albuquerque, NM; City of Alexandria, VA; City of Nashville and Davidson County, TN; City of Rancho Cordova, CA; City of Riverside, CA; City of Seattle, WA
Project Experience Awards: In addition to the overall awards, project awards have a single focus area and can include more than one channel of interaction. Thirty-seven Government Experience Project Awards were presented in four categories: city, county, state and federal government.
View a complete list of award winners here.
FUTURE READY AWARDS 2022: The Future Ready Awards are presented to jurisdictions that are laying the foundation for the disruptive and converging forces that are shaping an uncertain future -- through technology or process changes; innovation; engagement with partners; and by harnessing emerging technologies to solve problems.
CDG presented the Future Ready Awards to:
• City of Virginia Beach, VA – Accelerating Climate Resilience with Data Science
• County of Los Angeles Registrar Recorder/County Clerk - Use of IoT for Ballot Box Tracking
• Hawaii Office of Enterprise Technology Services - Safe Travels Digital Platform
CDG thanks its corporate members underwriting the 2022 Government Experience Awards: Accela, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, CAI, HP Inc., Infor, KPMG, Laserfiche, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Microsoft, NIC, Oracle, Pure Storage, RingCentral, Inc., SHI International Corp, Trellix, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, VertiGIS and Yubico.
About the Center for Digital Government
The Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.
