I-80 Ramp Closure and McCarran Blvd. Lane Closures in Sparks Begin Sept. 15 for Roadway Resurfacing

Road Closed (Flooding) - on SR-317 in both directions from US93 to Elgin in Lincoln County Nevada. Use other routes 

Road Closed (Flooding) - on SR-169/Moapa Valley Blvd between Bonelli Ave and Valley of Fire Hwy in Overton, Clark County Nevada. Use other routes.

Road Closed (Flooding) - on FRCL-10/Hidden Valley Road between I-15 and SR-168 in Moapa, Clark County Nevada. Use other routes.

Roadwork - on US-95 in both directions between I-15 and Eastern Ave in Las Vegas, Clark County Nevada. Lanes reduced to two until late December 2022 for road improvements. Use caution around this area and expect delays.

