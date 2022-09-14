Westminster Barracks / Aggravated assault, suspect at large

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#: 22B1005502 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound in Rockingham, Vermont, near mile marker 35 INCIDENT: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred earlier today on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35 in the town of Rockingham. Members of the public should be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area.





The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, when an unknown individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate. The suspect then ran into the woods following the assault.





Troopers continue to actively work the scene and are attempting to locate the person of interest in the assault. The individual is described as a 5 foot 10 inch white man with a brown beard, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. The clothing is described as dirty and covered in mud. This individual has not been positively identified at this time.





The person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is strongly encouraged not to attempt contact if they observe him. Instead, immediately call 911, the Vermont State Police or any other law enforcement agency.







No further information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.



