Westminster Barracks / Aggravated assault, suspect at large

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1005502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound in Rockingham, Vermont, near mile marker 35  

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred earlier today on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35 in the town of Rockingham. Members of the public should be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area.


The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, when an unknown individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate. The suspect then ran into the woods following the assault. 


Troopers continue to actively work the scene and are attempting to locate the person of interest in the assault. The individual is described as a 5 foot 10 inch white man with a brown beard, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. The clothing is described as dirty and covered in mud. This individual has not been positively identified at this time. 


The person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is strongly encouraged not to attempt contact if they observe him. Instead, immediately call 911, the Vermont State Police or any other law enforcement agency.


No further information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.


You just read:

