St. Albans Barracks / VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005129
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 13, 2022 at 2022 hours
LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Brandon Kivela
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2022, at approximately 2022 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined that Brandon Kivela contacted a prohibited person in violation of an active order against stalking. Brandon was located by the Vermont State Police and with the assistance of UVM Police was flash cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on September 14, 2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: September 14, 2022
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov