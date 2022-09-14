St. Albans Barracks / VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005129

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 13, 2022 at 2022 hours

LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Brandon Kivela

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 2022 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined that Brandon Kivela contacted a prohibited person in violation of an active order against stalking. Brandon was located by the Vermont State Police and with the assistance of UVM Police was flash cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on September 14, 2022 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: September 14, 2022

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N