St. Albans Barracks / VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2005129

 

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 13, 2022 at 2022 hours

 

LOCATION: Richford, VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Kivela                                                                                   

 

AGE: 19

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On September 13, 2022, at approximately 2022 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined that Brandon Kivela contacted a prohibited person in violation of an active order against stalking. Brandon was located by the Vermont State Police and with the assistance of UVM Police was flash cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on September 14, 2022 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: September 14, 2022                        

 

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans, Vermont 05478 

P: 802-524-5993 

F: 802-527-1150 

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


