REALTRADE INC. AND BITREALTY LAUNCH PODCAST ‘REAL ESTATE IN THE DIGITAL AGE’ (REDA) ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMEBER 14TH
Ryan Poole, CEO/Founder of RealTrade, and Ryan Beckett CEO/Founder of BitRealty, Host Series on Technology in the Real Estate Industry
it's going to be really exciting to have forward thinkers and other people on the bleeding edge of technology and real estate as guests on the podcast”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealTrade Inc. (https://realtrade.io) , a global real estate marketplace and social media platform, announced today that they have partnered with technology-driven real estate brokerage BitRealty (https://www.bitrealty.com) to launch The REDA Podcast, which stands for Real Estate in the Digital Age. Ryan Poole, CEO & Founder of RealTrade, and Ryan Beckett CEO & Founder of BitRealty, will discuss how technology is disrupting the real estate industry while interviewing a series of guests in each episode.
— Ryan Poole, CEO & Founder of RealTrade
“Real estate has been antiquated for so long,” said Poole, “and now being in tech and seeing how disruptive technology can be, it's going to be really exciting to have forward thinkers and other people on the bleeding edge of technology and real estate as guests on the podcast.”
The mission of the RealTrade real estate platform is to decentralize the real estate industry and give power back to real estate agents while taking it away from massive online industry giants. All members gain access to detailed property-based data so they can make educated, information-driven decisions while building relationships they can trust.
“When I met Ryan Poole, and when I saw what he's doing with RealTrade, I was blown away,” said Beckett. “So, we ended up getting together and having some phenomenal conversations and I thought to myself, we should be recording these because I think it'd be such a value add to people – whether you're a buyer or a seller, investor, broker realtor – it really applies to everyone.”
Ryan Beckett has been in real estate in his hometown of Wellington, FL since 2004 and has become one of the area’s premier brokers specializing in luxury homes, condos, equestrian properties, and land. In 2018, he founded BitRealty, a technology-driven real estate brokerage meant to disrupt the outdated practices of the real estate industry and modernize the industry through technology.
The REDA Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. To check out the first episode, visit:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-reda-podcast/id1643978797
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0UPLc9qwNfWqyuDl7a06V2
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCkOQAr_BWh-YyKGhH26hBHA
About RealTrade Inc.
RealTrade takes the guesswork out of your real estate decisions by providing a community-curated network that connects buyers, sellers, and agents. Our crowdsourced platform seamlessly integrates into your business’s touchpoints and processes, powering conversations that result in successful sales and smart property investments.
About BitRealty
BitRealty is a technology driven real estate brokerage that is ready to disrupt an industry abundant with outdated practices. Countless industries have been transformed by today’s technology overhaul but the manner in which real estate transactions are conducted has been left relatively unchanged. BitRealty is proud to be at the forefront in the modernization of the real estate industry.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn