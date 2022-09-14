Harvest Strategy Group Onboards New COO, Pete Klipa Pete Klipa, COO at Harvest Strategy Group

Harvest Strategy Group is pleased to announce the addition of Pete Klipa as our new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

I’m excited about the opportunity to apply my strengths and experience for the benefit of a great company, our partners, and the consumers we serve. I know that we will do great things together.” — Pete Klipa, COO at Harvest

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Strategy Group is pleased to announce the addition of Pete Klipa as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Klipa brings 20 years’ executive experience in the accounts receivable space with a strong consumer-focused perspective. His experience includes eight years with Discover Financial Services as senior manager of recovery. Mr. Klipa will be a valuable asset to the team, as well as to Harvest’s clients and vendor partners, as he brings his cross-functional leadership background to further the quality, efficiency, expertise, and performance on which Harvest has built its reputation.

“Pete has a proven ability to successfully manage large scale recovery operations, analyze processes and performance, and implement sophisticated operational standards and growth metrics. Pete’s talent and expertise will also support our growth and diversification objectives,” said Brad McCurnin, President and CEO at Harvest.

Mr. Klipa spent 2018-2022 as SVP of Creditor Relations for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling in Washington, DC. There he directed creditor activities by developing, implementing, and maintaining proactive and positive relationships with and between financial institutions, member agencies, and the organization. He served as an advocate for consumers, engaged with the top twenty credit card operations and marketplace lenders, optimized operations, and implemented emerging technologies. Mr. Klipa also met with the CFPB and OCC regarding strategy and regulatory opportunities.

From 2003-2018, Mr. Klipa established his robust loss mitigation and recovery leadership capacity in several long-term management and executive roles across the accounts receivable management industry including American Credit Acceptance, Discover Financial Services and NiSource Corporate Services. He managed recoveries for major companies in the utility, credit card, and automotive finance fields, building out operations, managing vendor relationships, providing performance oversight, producing valuable metrics tracking and analysis systems, and measurably boosting performance.

After earning his B.S. in Mathematics and Business Administration from Otterbein College in Westerville, OH, Mr. Klipa originally began his career with the United States Air Force as a Cost Analysis Officer in the Electronic Systems Center at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. During this time, he earned his M.S. in Systems Management from Western New England College. He then spent ten years in finance and analyst roles for a utility provider in Ohio, accumulating increasing knowledge and responsibilities until becoming the company’s Director of Revenue Recovery.

About Harvest Strategy Group

Harvest Strategy Group provides single-point-of-contact, nationwide recovery management services for banks, finance companies, debt buyers, and credit unions. The company fosters an entrepreneurial environment and encourages its staff to challenge boundaries, think outside the box, and feel a sense of ownership and accountability for results. Harvest’s mission is to lead the accounts receivable management industry through strength in partnerships, exceptional service, and the delivery of superior results. If you wish to join our team like Mr. Kilpa, you can apply to Harvest Strategy Group online.

