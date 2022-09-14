UNBELIZEABLUE Starts Post-Production Phase
New documentary follows an inspiring, multigenerational group of women leaders striving to protect the world’s second largest coral reef system.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce the start of post-production work for its upcoming documentary, UNBELIZEABLUE. After three trips and 40 days of filming across Belize, our creative team is now focused on crafting the footage into a world-class documentary that explores the pioneering marine conservation work led by women of diverse backgrounds in Belize.
“Growing up on my family’s cattle ranch, I appreciate the delicate relationship between nature and its sustainable use, so it’s been fascinating to explore that balance from a marine perspective,” shared Luke Schiefelbein, the award-winning screenwriter arranging the scripts for the UNBELIZEABLUE feature film and its multiple trailers. “Belize is home to the second-longest barrier reef in the world which touches roughly 70% of the country’s GDP. Balance will be crucial for the country’s survival in decades to come, and it’s inspiring to see how Belize’s conservation leaders have creatively attacked this problem.”
“I am very excited to work again with Luke to create another amazing film. Our previous creative collaboration resulted in VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD, a feature documentary whose storyline has inspired audiences around the world and earned multiple awards at film festivals,” remarked Director Eladio Arvelo. “I am looking forward to leveraging our track record to deliver a cinematic experience that shines light on courageous marine conservation efforts in Belize,” he added.
“The first production trailer for UNBELIZEABLUE was released in early July from San Pedro, in Ambergris Caye,” noted Producer Phil Karp, who conceived the original theme for the documentary. ”We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received so far, including the tremendous support from relevant government agencies in Belize and from the local marine conservation community. We’re now working on an extended production trailer that will be screened through private events with our conservation partners, as we seek financial backing to enable completion of the film.”
“As independent filmmakers, we need the support of aligned partners to deliver our hopeful message on conservation to a wide audience,” explained Eladio Arvelo, who is also a producer for the film. “To learn more about how you can join our efforts, please visit the film’s official website at www.unbelizeablue.org”
UNBELIZEABLUE is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Contributions for UNBELIZEABLUE are payable to IDA and are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit www.eclecticaspirations.com
