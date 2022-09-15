Fivestar and Action Park Alliance Will Host the Throwdown National Skateboarding Competition
Skateboarders Will Compete for $5,000 Purse; Qualifying Rounds and Video Star Contest Now OpenHANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports technology startup, Fivestar, and Action Park Alliance have teamed up to host the Fivestar Throwdown 2022, one of the largest skateboarding events in the U.S. To be held at City Walk Skatepark in Birmingham, Alabama, October 14-15, the Throwdown features a $5,000 prize purse and is expected to draw thousands of skateboarding fans from around the country.
Operated by Action Park Alliance, City Walk Skatepark is part of the new City Walk BHAM linear park that stretches for 10 blocks underneath the elevated section of Interstate Highway 59/20 through downtown Birmingham. The 57,000-square-foot City Walk Skatepark is the fifth largest skatepark in America and features bowls, handrails, quarter pipes, and more. This marks the first time the Throwdown has taken place since 2016.
“The Fivestar Throwdown will feature some of the best skaters of all ages from around the states, and we’re excited to partner with Action Park Alliance to make it happen,” says Erin McNeally, CEO, Fivestar. “The newly opened City Walk Skatepark has not only been a tremendous addition to the Birmingham community, but also has helped to make the city a preeminent destination for skateboarding. It’s the perfect location for the Throwdown, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the highlights from these talented athletes on the Fivestar App.”
There are four qualifying events leading up to the Throwdown finals, with the winner of each qualifier receiving an all-expense paid trip to Birmingham. Additionally, skaters can qualify as a wildcard rider to the finals through the Fivestar “Video Star” contest. Using the Fivestar App, skaters can upload, tag, and share their skating highlights, which will then be viewed and judged by pro-skateboarders and Fivestar athletes, Deon Harris and Ryan Decenzo. Winners of the Video Star contest will also receive an all-expense paid trip to the finals. The qualifying events are as follows:
• September 17, Alliance Skatepark, Grand Prairie, Texas, 6 p.m.
• September 17, La Quinta X Park, La Quinta, California, 6 p.m.
• September 24, City Walk Skatepark, Birmingham, Alabama, 6 p.m.
• September 24, South Fontana Skatepark, Fontana, California, 6 p.m.
“It’s amazing to see that the Throwdown series is coming back. Being a skater from Dallas, it’s always been an event we looked forward to every year,” says Harris. “For Fivestar to partner with Action Park Alliance to bring it back is like a dream come true. Having skated at City Walk Skatepark, I can tell you that the Fivestar Throwdown Championship will be all time.”
To register for the qualifying events or for information on how to enter the Video Star contest, visit https://actionparkalliance.com/events/fivestar-throwdown-2022/
The Fivestar App is now free to download and available on all Android and iOS devices. Search Fivestar Highlights on Google Play or the Apple App store.
ABOUT FIVESTAR APP
Fivestar App is the world’s first sports highlight rating app that allows athletes and sports enthusiasts to share, view, and rate the best sports highlights. The app is the only digital platform focused solely on sports highlights and guarantees a positive environment with no comments allowed. Fivestar empowers athletes at all levels, across all sports, to get recognized and rated by a network of peers, fans, coaches, and pro athletes. Download the Fivestar App to experience the sports world like never before! Learn more at FivestarApp.com.
