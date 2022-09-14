Protein Supplements Market Growth at a Rate of 6.55% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

Global Protein Supplements Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, New Product Developments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Protein Supplements Market

Protein supplements market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.55% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The increasing functional advantages counting energy boost, muscle repair and weight loss is the factor for the protein supplements market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Protein supplements are a type of nutritional and bodybuilding supplement that is commonly used by bodybuilders and sports athletes to supplement their diet and increase their protein consumption without increasing their carbohydrate and fat consumption. When compared to other protein sources, these supplements have a higher protein content when consumed directly.

Recent Developments

• Carbery will launch Optipep 4Power, a new hydrolyzed Protein Isolates (WPH) designed specifically for high-intensity interval training, in 2021. (HIIT).

• First Milk has agreed to buy Fonterra's 51 percent stake in its Fast Forward JV in 2019. As a result, First Milk will become the sole owner of the Lake District Creamery's Protein Isolates concentrate manufacturing facilities.

• Glanbia Nutritionals expanded its protein powder capabilities in 2018 with the introduction of BevEdge Protein Isolates A-220W, a pre-acidified Protein Isolates isolate that enables the creation of berry and citrus-flavored protein drink mixes.

Market Scope and Global Protein Supplements Market

The major players covered in the protein supplements market report are Abbott, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Glanbia plc, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., MusclePharm, Vitaco, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Makers Nutrition, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc., NOW Foods, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Shaklee Corporation, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Suppleform, Garden of Life, Melaleuca Inc., PepsiCo, AMCO Proteins, and QuestNutrition among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Protein Supplements Market Scope

The protein supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, gender, age group, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

• Whey Protein

• Soy Protein

• Casein Protein

• Egg Protein

• Pea Protein

• Others

Source

• Plant based

• Animal based

Form

• Ready to Drink

• Protein Powder

• Protein Bar

• Others

Gender

• Male

• Female

Age group

• Millennials

• Generation X

• Baby Boomers

Applications

• Sports nutrition

• Functional food

End user

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores

• Online

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Sport Store

• Health and Nutritionist Stores

• Others

