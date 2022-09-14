Rigid Bulk Packaging Market is attain a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to 2028

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market 2021 Industry Share, Top Countries Data, Business Demand and Growth Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Rigid bulk packaging market will expect to grow at a rate of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rigid bulk packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the industrialization and urbanization resulting in higher amount of demand from the various end-users.

Rigid bulk packaging can be defined as a transportable packaging system of high strength that is used mainly in the transportation of sensitive and perishable goods. Owing to its high strength and load handling, rigid bulk packaging is used for safety and preservation of the contents of the box. This method of packaging primarily uses raw materials of heavy strength, such as metals, trees, glass, high-strength plastics, and others.

A form of packaging method involving the use of plastic material is referred to as rigid plastic packaging. A material that exhibits perfect plastic deformation and no elastic deformation is said to be rigid plastic. Containers made of rigid plastic include cups, bottles, closures, pots, and cans. Rigid plastic packaging has advantages such as cost-effectiveness, lifespan, flavour absorption, and lightweight. It has numerous uses in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, medicines, personal care, and many more. Bioplastics, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, and other materials are utilised as raw materials for packaging.

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Rigid bulk packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product and end user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of material, the rigid bulk packaging market is segmented into plastic, metal, wood, and other materials.

• Based on product, the rigid bulk packaging market is segmented into industrial bulk containers, drums, pails, boxes, and other products. Pails segment will hold the largest share in the growth of the market due to the rising usages of the material in the packaging of several products such as food, pet food, inks, paints and coatings, lubricants, detergents and other products.

• On the basis of end user industry, the rigid bulk packaging market is segmented into food, beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical and chemical, and other end user industries.

Market Scope and Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

The major players covered in the rigid bulk packaging market report are Mondi; Greif.; NEFAB GROUP; Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA; Sonoco Products Company; Amcor plc; The Cary Company; Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.; Taihua Group.; Cleveland Steel Container; WestRock Company.; BWAY Corporation; Packaging Corporation of America; Berry Global Inc.; by Snyder Industries; Chem-Tainer Industries; Brambles Ltd; Menasha Packaging Company, LLC.; Rehrig Pacific Company; REMCON Plastics Inc; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN RIGID BULK PACKAGING MARKET

Prevalence of expansion and acquisition strategies

• In December 2017, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA announced that they had agreed to acquire Envases y Laminados S.A. de C.V. (ELSA). With the completion of its acquisition, SCHÜTZ hopes to complement and expand its market share of industrial bulk packaging in the region due to (ELSA)’s expertise.

• In February 2017, NEFAB GROUP announced that they have acquired Foldy Pac Nordic AB, with the company focused on wooden packaging and transportation across the various methods by sea, land and air.

Rigid bulk packaging Market - Regional Outlook

The market for rigid bulk packaging is divided geographically into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Over the projected period of 2021 to 2028, there is expected to be a sizable CAGR in the global rigid bulk packaging market. Moreover, APAC is anticipated to have the largest market share in the rigid bulk packaging sector due to a rise in industrial and building activity. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the expanding movers and packers markets in China and India would further fuel the rise of rigid bulk packaging. While the rest of the world will experience consistent growth over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to trail APAC in the rigid bulk packaging market.

Scope of this Report:

• This report segments the global Global Rigid bulk packaging Market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

• The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Global Rigid bulk packaging Market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

