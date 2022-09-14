Radiology Services Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 20.8% by 2029: Top Players & Competitive Analysis

Global Radiology Services Market

Global Radiology Services Market, By Type, Procedure, Patient Age, Radiation Type, Application, End Users, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The radiology services market was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Radiology Services Market Scenario

Radiology services are medical imaging services that are used to diagnose and treat medical conditions. Radiology services include positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography, which are all minimally invasive medical treatments (CT).

The “neurology” accounts for the largest application segment in the radiology services market owing to the increasing number of nervous disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, neuro diseases, and others over the forecasted period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Radiology Services Market are :

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

Bruker (U.S.)

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP (U.S.)

FONAR Corp. (U.S.)

ESAOTE SPA (Italy)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

ONEX Corporation (Canada)

Hologic, Inc., (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., (China)

Quality Electrodynamics, LLC (U.S.)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., (China)

Magritek (Germany)

Global Radiology Services Market Scope And Market Size:

The radiology services market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, radiation type, application and end users.

Type

Product

Services

Procedure

Conventional

Digital

Patient Age

Adults

Pediatric

Radiation Type

Diagnostics

Interventional Radiology

Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Gynecology

Neurology

Urology

Dental

Pelvic and Abdominal

Musculoskeletal

Others

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Radiology Services Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Burden Of Targeted Diseases

The growing prevalence of age-associated disorders such as the Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease and dementia, is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The growing rate of geriatric population is also expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, the rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising health awareness among individuals and rising medical tourism also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures and increased acceptance in the medical community are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Growing Advancements and Awareness

Moreover, the increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing innovations and advancements of technologies as well as rising public awareness among the population and advancements in healthcare infrastructure will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Outlook of Global Radiology Services Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Crucial Insights in Radiology Services Market Research Report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of – market growth.

Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.

Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the global market along with the key countries.

A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

New project investment feasibility analysis of Radiology Services industry.

Key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Radiology Services Industry.

Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Radiology Services market.

Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Radiology Services market.

