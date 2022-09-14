BDR.ai Reaches $5.5M in Sales
BDR.ai Reaches $5.5M in Total Sales Since Launching the Company in December, 2017
Sales engagement technology that simply enables a sales person to do more sales activities is failing, and AI augmentation for sales professionals is the future - we call it AI for Sales.”CASTLE ROCK, CO, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BDR.ai announced the achievement of $5.5M in gross bookings since launching the company in December, 2017. According to Nathan Latka, a best-in-class company should see > $250,000 in ARR per full time employee (FTE). At BDR.ai, for the past 5 years, ARR/headcount has always been > $500,000 per FTE.
Over the last 5 years, BDR.ai has seen 882 closed/won opportunities, generated millions in pipeline and sales for clients, and has continued to create the space called AI for Sales.
The company has seen explosive growth through new products and services including LinkedIn Sequencing, Prospecting as a Service, Sales as a Service, and BDR.ai Warm Introductions. BDR.ai (formerly XHumn.ai) launched a podcast called The AI for Sales Podcast.
Most recently, BDR.ai launched a newsletter called LinkedIn Sequencing, that has added more than 2,000 subscribers sign up in < 4 weeks.
"In this highly inflationary market, the pendulum has shifted from efficiency to effectiveness. Sales engagement technology that simply enables a sales person to do more sales activities is failing, and AI augmentation for sales professionals is the future-we call it AI for Sales. We're happy to have been an early leader in the AI for Sales space, and excited about the future of artificial intelligence used to augment sales people all around the world," said Chad Burmeister, CEO of BDR.ai.
About BDR.ai: BDR.ai, Always on prospecting, provides sales professionals with AI for Sales augmentation that enables them to prospect more effectively so that they can focus on higher value work.
