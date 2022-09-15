Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,400 in the last 365 days.

Pureinsights Opens New Office in Costa Rica

Pureinsights staff in the new office

View from Pureinsights office

Great Environment for Development Center Expansion

The new office is a great environment for growing our technical staff in Costa Rica.”
— Kamran Khan, CEO
HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced the opening of their new offices in San José, Costa Rica. The new office is located in Torre la Sabana in the Sabana Norte section of San José with stunning views of the Estadio National de Costa Rica.

Liza Ramirez, Director of Operations for Pureinsights in Costa Rica, states: “We are excited about the new office, which has a modern, open design that inspires collaboration and teamwork.” Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan adds, “Liza and the team have done a wonderful job with the office. It’s a great environment for growing our technical staff in Costa Rica.”

About Pureinsights™

Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customer go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."

Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.

For more information visit us at www.pureinsights.com

Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tour the new office

You just read:

Pureinsights Opens New Office in Costa Rica

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.