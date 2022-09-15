Pureinsights Opens New Office in Costa Rica
Great Environment for Development Center Expansion
The new office is a great environment for growing our technical staff in Costa Rica.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced the opening of their new offices in San José, Costa Rica. The new office is located in Torre la Sabana in the Sabana Norte section of San José with stunning views of the Estadio National de Costa Rica.
Liza Ramirez, Director of Operations for Pureinsights in Costa Rica, states: “We are excited about the new office, which has a modern, open design that inspires collaboration and teamwork.” Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan adds, “Liza and the team have done a wonderful job with the office. It’s a great environment for growing our technical staff in Costa Rica.”
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customer go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
For more information visit us at www.pureinsights.com
