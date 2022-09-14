Submit Release
Florida PSC Hears from Westinghouse about Advanced Power Generation Technologies


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) heard a presentation today about the key role nuclear energy and hydrogen production can play as clean energy resources. According to Westinghouse, nuclear energy generation is expected to grow to help meet reliable energy needs and emission goals.

“Now more than ever fuel diversity is a critical issue for our state. Advanced technology is providing us with more options than ever before. As utility regulators, it’s incumbent upon us to be forward-looking and creative when vetting solutions that are cost-effective and reliable,” said PSC Commissioner Mike La Rosa. “Whether it’s with micro-reactors or hydrogen paired with nuclear, the presentation by Westinghouse today showed us opportunities for expanded diversification in our state’s energy mix.”

Rita Baranwal, Chief Technology Officer for Westinghouse, led the discussion. Included in the company’s portfolio of energy systems are AP1000 technology, long duration energy storage, eVinci micro-reactor, and the lead fast reactor. Baranwal also shared the increasing opportunities for nuclear power plants to deliver clean hydrogen at scale.

Florida currently has four nuclear power reactors. As of May 25, 2022, there were 54 commercially operating nuclear power plants with 92 nuclear power reactors in 28 U.S. states (U.S. Energy Information Administration). 

Westinghouse is the world’s leading supplier of safe, innovative nuclear technology. The company provides nuclear energy technologies, products and services to utilities around the world. Its mission is focused on a much broader goal: using the power of intellect, collaboration and innovation to build on the legacy of founder, George Westinghouse, and to create a cleaner, safer, and sustainable carbon-free future for generations to follow.

