Less than a week until IoT Tech Expo at RAI, Amsterdam
IoT industry enthusiasts and specialists will all be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022
We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events"AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year's IoT expo.
— Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
Phillips, European Commission, Amazon Web Services and many more exciting speakers!
Industry experts from Phillips, AWS, Nestle,Henkel, Palo Alto, Volvo,
just to mention a few, will share their secrets about the IoT ecosystem and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the IoT Tech Expo visitors.
Lia Richards, the Head of Conference for the IoT Tech Expo world series says
"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting line-up of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.".
2022 speakers include:
● Elliot Willis, IoT Enablement Specialist, Amazon Web Services
● Matt Roberts - Research & Insight Director at Formula E
● Manu Menon, Business Lead, Bosch
● Alexander Allmendinger, Test Lab Manager, OPC Foundation
● Laurent Bouchoucha, VP, Business Development, Network, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of IoT. Some of the subjects will include:
• IoT Delivering on Resilient Supply Chains
• Big Data in the World of the Economy of Values
• Accelerate Digital Transformation by Leveraging IoT’s Data
• IoT Security – Acting Ahead of the Threat
• The Importance of Data Models for an Industry 4.0 Manufacturing
• Interoperability Enabling Smart Infrastructures
• The Dramatic Change in eSIM and What’s Apple Got To Do With
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/track/applied-iot-analytics/
IoT Tech Expo Europe returns as a free to attend in-person an online event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost.
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/europe-registration
The IoT Tech Expo World Series (https://www.iottechexpo.com) is the industry leading IoT Tech event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the IoT Tech arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
• IoT Tech Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
• IoT Tech Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
• IoT Tech Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
