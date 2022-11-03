Cambridge Pixel supports Radar Video Research with new Software Package.

SPx Open Access supports the analysis of radar recordings

Supporting research and development with tools and libraries for C++ or .NET to replay and analyse radar recordings.

This package simplifies access to radar recordings. It will enable research institutions to get access to radar video for research and development of new processing methods.” — David Johnson, Managing Director

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Pixel announces its new SPx Open Access software package to support the replay and analysis of radar recordings. The product is aimed at software developers who want to access radar recordings for analysis or display, including research and development for special applications.

SPx Open Access provides a set of software tools and libraries for C++ or .NET that supports reading radar recordings taken from one of Cambridge Pixel’s recording products. It also includes sample applications for Windows and Linux.

SPx Open Access has the option to include a radar recording capability, enabling radar video to be directly captured from a network radar, or from radars providing radar signals using one of Cambridge Pixel's HPx radar interface cards. The package includes support for MATLAB integration, allowing developers to create custom processing components, or visualise radar video, using standard tools from MATLAB.

Commenting on the announcement, Cambridge Pixel’s managing director David Johnson said “This package brings together a software development kit (SDK) with tools, utilities and sample applications that simplify access to radar recordings. It will enable research institutions to get access to radar video for research and development of new processing methods”.

For more information about Cambridge Pixel’s products, please visit cambridgepixel.com or call: +44 (0) 1763 852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com