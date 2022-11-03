Cambridge Pixel supports Radar Video Research with new Software Package.

Analysing radar recordings with SPx Open Access

SPx Open Access supports the analysis of radar recordings

Supporting research and development with tools and libraries for C++ or .NET to replay and analyse radar recordings.

This package simplifies access to radar recordings. It will enable research institutions to get access to radar video for research and development of new processing methods.”
— David Johnson, Managing Director

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Pixel announces its new SPx Open Access software package to support the replay and analysis of radar recordings. The product is aimed at software developers who want to access radar recordings for analysis or display, including research and development for special applications.

SPx Open Access provides a set of software tools and libraries for C++ or .NET that supports reading radar recordings taken from one of Cambridge Pixel’s recording products. It also includes sample applications for Windows and Linux.

SPx Open Access has the option to include a radar recording capability, enabling radar video to be directly captured from a network radar, or from radars providing radar signals using one of Cambridge Pixel's HPx radar interface cards. The package includes support for MATLAB integration, allowing developers to create custom processing components, or visualise radar video, using standard tools from MATLAB.

Commenting on the announcement, Cambridge Pixel’s managing director David Johnson said “This package brings together a software development kit (SDK) with tools, utilities and sample applications that simplify access to radar recordings. It will enable research institutions to get access to radar video for research and development of new processing methods”.

For more information about Cambridge Pixel’s products, please visit cambridgepixel.com or call: +44 (0) 1763 852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com

Marketing
CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
+44 1763 852749
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cambridge Pixel supports Radar Video Research with new Software Package.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marketing
CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
+44 1763 852749
Company/Organization
CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
Cambridge Pixel Ltd
Royston, SG8 0SS
United Kingdom
+44 1763 852749
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cambridge Pixel is an employee-owned company, specialising in the development of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.

More From This Author
Cambridge Pixel supports Radar Video Research with new Software Package.
Cambridge Pixel Launches Unique Software to Visualise Radar Data from 3D Sensors
SME Cambridge Pixel supports BAE Systems’ Uncrewed P24 project
View All Stories From This Author