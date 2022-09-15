Less Than A Week Until Cyber Security & Cloud Conference Europe at RAI, Amsterdam
Join Cyber Security experts from all over Europe as they congregate at the RAI, AmsterdamAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With access to speeches and panels from the most innovative experts within the field alongside the opportunity to network with senior professionals, the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo 2022 is not to be missed.
The event offers the largest number of events located all in one place, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo agenda is enriched by industry leading speakers from the likes of Malwarebytes Labs, Philips, Booking.com, Rabobank, ING and many more covering the most pertinent topics within the cyber security and cloud spheres. Topics to anticipate include cloud vulnerabilities, cyber resilience, the latest social engineering threats and deep fake crime just to name a few.
Lia Richards, the Head of Conference for the IoT Tech Expo world series says
"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting lineup of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.".
2022 Speakers include:
● Rene Pluis, Global Cyber Security Remediation Manager, Philips
● Kenny Williams, Solution Engineer, Malwarebytes
● Andrii Slobodianyk, Global Partnership Director, ImmuniWeb
● Raviv Raz, Cyber & AI Innovation Tech Lead, ING
● Robin Verstraelen, Enterprise Solutions Engineer, wiz
Cyber Security & Cloud 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering the cyber security & cloud field. Some of the subjects will include:
• Why Third-Party Risk Management Should be Central to Your Cybersecurity Strategy
• The Future of Security Awareness and Training – Strengthening Digital Self Defence
• Winning the Cyber Security Arms Race
• Understanding how DevSecOps can Dramatically Accelerate your App Development Cycles
• Deepfake Crime Exposing Cyber Security Gaps
• Optimising Threat Detection and Response in Light of Increased Automation
• Zero Trust Hardware.What is it and How Do I Get it?
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit:
https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/track/enterprise-security/
Tickets:
This year's Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe returns as an in person and online event. We’re delighted to offer a variety of different tickets to suit different budgets and needs.
Two Day Gold Pass (€849)
Cyber Security & Cloud Conference Track Day 1
Cyber Security & Cloud Conference Track Day 2
Networking Party
VIP Lounge
Lunch Voucher
Desktop & Mobile App
Online Networking & Sponsor Sessions
Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow
Day 1 Gold Pass (€499)
Cyber Security & Cloud Conference Track Day 1
Networking Party
VIP Lounge
Lunch Voucher
Desktop & Mobile App
Online Networking & Sponsor Sessions
Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow
Day Two Gold Pass (€499)
Cyber Security & Cloud Conference Track Day 2
Networking Party
VIP Lounge
Lunch Voucher
Desktop & Mobile App
Online Networking & Sponsor Sessions
Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/
About Cyber Security & Cloud Expo World Series:
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is the industry leading cyber security and cloud event hosting top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest developments within the cyber security and cloud ecosystem. Bringing together industry leaders from key areas such as defence, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare to name a few.
Cyber Security & Cloud World Series Events:
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
TechEx Event
+44 117 980 9023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn