For Hispanic Heritage Month, Latina Veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato Announces 3rd Book in Bilingual Aviation Series

Cover art from "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá" -ISBN: 978-0-9973090-2-7 (hardcover), 978-0-9973090-9-6 (paperback), 979-8-9856862-0-3 (eBook). Authored by USAF veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato; cover art created by Linda Lens Book review for “Taking Flight with Captain Mama" by Col Chris Kulas, USAF (retired) and KC-135 pilot Three book covers of the award-winning, bilingual Captain Mama children's aviation book trilogy. CaptainMama.com

Because military service is part of Hispanic heritage, TAKING FLIGHT WITH CAPTAIN MAMA advances series skyward & introduces readers to STEM, aviation concepts

Aviation, military service, family roles, and a class field trip on a refueling plane provide this delightful bilingual story with the excitement of an aircrew's responsibility in the line of duty” — Lisa K Hauner, Oregon Trail Library District, Libros for Oregon

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracefully Global Group, an award-winning, Hispanic-woman-owned publishing company, announces the upcoming national release of the third installment of Graciela Tiscareño-Sato’s groundbreaking children’s book series, inspired by the author’s daughter-of-Mexican-immigrants-turned-military-aviator story and her decade of aviation service.

"Taking Flight with Captain Mama / Despegando con Capitán Mamá" - ISBN: 978-0-9973090-2-7 (hardcover), 978-0-9973090-9-6 (paperback), 979-8-9856862-0-3 (eBook) is now available for preorder in HARDCOVER format, preceding its publication in early October. Preorder at publisher’s store here.

In the series debut, "Good Night, Captain Mama," a young boy named Marco learns why his mother wears a military flight suit and why she serves. In the second book, "Captain Mama’s Surprise," Marco leads his class field trip to tour the aerial refueling jet where his mother works and narrates the experience in the unique voice of a military-connected child.

Now, in the third book, Marco and his classmates take flight on the KC-135 refueling tanker. They see Captain Mama and crew in action refueling some of the coolest jets in the Air Force, and witness what happens during an emergency.

This sophisticated 60-page title includes an original origami jet project, glossaries and educational resources… all bilingual. Readers are introduced to rich aviation vocabulary while learning about aircraft systems and celebrating bilingualism.

“This book is more than a STEM-related story of careers in aeronautics. Text in Spanish and English, beautiful illustrations, women leaders, multi-ethnic representations in the students and crew, a glossary for highlighted words in the story, and extension activities and resources. Enjoy this wonderful classroom field trip adventure in the sky!” said Karla Orosco, science teacher at Naval Air Station, Lemoore in California’s Central Valley. Orosco was among a group of teachers first to review the new book.

This title will be most appropriate in 3rd to 6th grade classrooms for a variety of content lessons ranging from language arts to physical sciences. Like its predecessor "Captain Mama’s Surprise," this title will be used in middle and high school career vocation, dual-language and Spanish-language programs to expand student vocabulary.

“Since the publication of the series debut, I’ve been eager to get this story into the sky,” shared the author. “At last, Marco and his classmates will see with their own eyes, the spectacular aerial refueling mission I enjoyed while on active duty. Illustrator Linda Lens has created stunning, mixed-media art that will transport readers into the sky as the tanker attaches to other airplanes to refuel and so much more! I’m especially excited for readers to fold their own paper stealth fighter jet with the original origami project, fully in Spanish and English, that my son Kiyoshi contributed to this book.”

“Illustrating this series has opened my eyes to the many pathways to service in uniform and the open-mindedness that military members can achieve by serving,” said illustrator, Linda Lens. “I now see the peacekeeping roles, young people pursuing their dreams, and the many adventures where military service can take you. I want to inspire this and future generations with the good that our service members do every day for our country. I love contributing to the military mission in the unique way I can as an artist. I’m hoping this story helps young readers and their associated adults to see beyond any preexisting stereotypes about military service.”

Ms. Tiscareño-Sato, a first-generation college graduate, served in the Air Force as a navigator and instructor on the KC-135R. She became the first Hispanic female aviator in the U.S. Air Force to earn an Air Medal for service during air combat operations (over Iraq.) Teaching children about aviation, the Air Force ROTC scholarship that made her university education at U.C. Berkeley possible, and showcasing technical careers available to college graduates, in her first language of Spanish and in English, has been the author’s mission for over two decades. Graciela is a sought-after bilingual keynote speaker at teacher conferences, corporate ERG & Belonging events, universities, school assemblies, and community events hosted by veteran-serving organizations. She’s currently booking for Veterans Day and beyond. See creator bios here.

"Taking Flight with Captain Mama / Despegando con Capitán Mamá" will be available through all bookstores via Ingram. The publisher is currently adding trade distribution partners that include Lectorum Publications, Military Family Books, Mackin, Baker & Taylor, Follett, Brodart, Midwest Library Service and others. Retail partners who've preordered the new book include The Museum of Flight in Seattle and USS Hornet in Alameda, California.

Second Editions of "Good Night, Captain Mama" and "Captain Mama’s Surprise," were released this summer with more Spanish than ever before. Available via distributors above, Amazon, and publisher's store here.

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. The premiere independent publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community in book, eBook and live presentation formats, the firm is certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business and also veteran-owned. The firm’s first book "Latinnovating: Green American Jobs and the Latinos Creating Them" (978-0-9834760-0-9) received multiple honors from a variety of literary organizations for its unique focus on showcasing Latino-led innovation and entrepreneurship in the green economy. The Captain Mama / Capitán Mamá series inspired by Ms. Tiscareno-Sato’s aviation service has won six international book awards, the first bilingual children’s book series about women serving in uniform in our nation’s armed forces. The firm’s 2021 title, "B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life," was awarded the Silver Medal in the How to/Business category by the Military Writers Society of America.

Using inspirational multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to veteran and Latino communities with a creative blend of literature, culturally-competent marketing, and public speaking offerings. Its mission is to “create literature that showcases the positive contributions of Latino Americans in the USA.” Ms. Tiscareno-Sato is also available to facilitate professional development training for K-12 educators, for veteran-serving organizations, and for corporate executives in ERG and Employee Belonging groups. See the firm’s uniquely inspirational innovations at: shop.gracefullyglobal.com.

Announcing "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá" by Air Force veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato; video by Lance T. Walker