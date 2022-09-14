Instant Adhesives Market Size worth USD 3.85 Billion by 2029, Exhibit CAGR of 6.10% - Data Bridge Market Research

Instant Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Instant Adhesives Market was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Some of the major players operating in the instant adhesives market are

DuPont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

Dow (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

DAP Global Inc. (U.S.)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Paroc Group (Finland)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

DAIKIN (Japan)

GAF (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Franklin International (U.S.)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Global Instant Adhesives Market Definition

Instant adhesives also referred as cyanoacrylate adhesives are one-part, room-temperature curing adhesives that are known for fast and reliable connections with instant high performance bonding of common materials such as rubber, metals, wood plastic and polystyrene. Ethyl cyanoacrylate makes about 90% of instant adhesives used for ordinary uses, while methyl cyanoacrylate makes up the balance.

Instant Adhesives Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand For Instant Adhesives

The rise in end-use industries, as well as rapid adhesive features including fast curing and high bonding strength increases the product demand within the forecasted period. In addition, the growing demand for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry is moving the instant adhesives market forward.

The increasing applications for automation are fueling the demand for instant fixing adhesives will further propelled the growth rate of instant adhesives market. Additionally, the growing demand in the advancing countries will also drive market value growth. The non-flammable and environmentally benign, cyanoacrylate adhesives are simple to use in maintenance repair shops and automated dispensing systems while assembling diverse items, which are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Green Adhesives Technology, Investments and Surging Awareness

Furthermore, invention in the green adhesives technology along with the increased investments by leading market players to launch efficient and cost-effective products extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising awareness about the benefits of instant adhesives will further expand the future growth of the instant adhesives market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Instant Adhesives Market

Decrease in Robustness

The decrease in the robustness of instant adhesives will create hindrances for the growth of the instant adhesives market.

Surging Prices

Also, the rise the price in comparison to other adhesives will prove to be a demerit for the instant adhesives market. Therefore, this will challenge the instant adhesives market growth rate.

The factors such as poor solvent and temperature resistance also hampers the market growth.

This instant adhesives market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the instant adhesives market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Instant Adhesives Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the instant adhesives market. This can be ascribed to severe disruptions in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments all over the world. Furthermore, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets since the general economic situation of most people has been badly impacted by the outbreak. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are likely to weigh on the worldwide Instant Adhesives market's revenue trajectory. The global instant adhesives market is likely to revive as regional government agencies begin to lift these enforced lockdowns.

Global Instant Adhesives Market Scope

The instant adhesives market is segmented on the basis of chemistry, substrate curing process and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Chemistry

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

Epoxy Adhesives

Other Adhesives

On the basis of chemistry, the instant adhesives market has been segmented into cyanoacrylate adhesives, epoxy adhesives and other adhesives. Cyanoacrylate is further sub segmented into methyl cyanoacrylate, ethyl cyanoacrylate, 2-octyl cyanoacrylate. Others epoxy-based is further sub segmented into cold cure adhesives or two-part and heat cure adhesives or one-part.

Substrate

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Composites

The instant adhesives market has also been segmented on the basis of substrate into metal, wood, plastic, glass and composites.

Curing process

Conventional Instant Adhesives

Light-Cured Instant Adhesives

On the basis of curing process, the instant adhesives market is segmented into conventional instant adhesives and light-cured instant adhesives.

Application

Industrial

Woodworking

Transportation and Automotive

Consumer

Medical

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Others

On the basis of application, the instant adhesives market is segmented into industrial, woodworking, transportation and automotive, consumer, medical, electronics, sporting goods, aerospace, oil and gas and others.

Instant Adhesives Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The instant adhesives market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, chemistry, substrate curing process and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the instant adhesives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the instant adhesives market owing to the booming automotive industry within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in the need for instant adhesives from advancing countries. Furthermore, the low tax rates and the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the instant adhesives market in the region during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Instant Adhesives Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Instant Adhesives market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Instant Adhesives Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Instant Adhesives Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Instant Adhesives Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Instant Adhesives market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Instant Adhesives Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Instant Adhesives Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Instant Adhesives Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Instant Adhesives Market.

