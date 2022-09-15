Less Than a Week Until Blockchain Expo Returns To Amsterdam
Join European Blockchain professionals at the RAI Amsterdam on the 20th-21st of September 2022AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witness talks, fireside chats and panels from the most forward-thinking experts within the blockchain ecosystem alongside the space to network with senior professionals, all within the two-day Blockchain Expo.
The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week!
The Blockchain Expo programme is embroidered with a rich tapestry of industry leading speakers and topics from the likes of Mastercard, Vodafone, Unicef, De Nederlandsche Bank, United Nations CE/FACT, ING and many more covering prevailing subjects within the blockchain sphere. Topics to look forward to include the metaverse, decentralised social media, NFTs, blockchain for supply management and security in blockchain, just to name a few.
Lia Richards, the Head of Conference for the Blockchain Expo world series says:
"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting line-up of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".
2022 Speakers include:
● Dr Vasant Viswanathan, Director, Co-Head of Digital Assets, Citi Global Markets
● Jessica Lee, Head of Blockchain, Janssen Commercial North America, Johnson & Johnson
● Abdel Boazzati, Partnerships and Blockchain Lead EMEA/ APAC/ Former Senior Director, Coca-Cola/ Warner Bros
● Sabine Brink, Blockchain CoE Lead, Shell
● Brian Heinen, Founder, Blockchain In Europe
Blockchain Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering the blockchain ecosystem. Some of the subjects will include:
• The Building Blocks for a New Enterprise Landscape
• IP & Innovation, Breaking the Status Quo
• No longer a bumpy ride – Innovation for On-Boarding
• RenewaBlox: The ESG of Bitcoin mining
• Enterprise use Case – Blockchain for Sustainability – Building Better Behaviours
• The Metaverse
…and more!
For more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/track/blockchain-for-enterprise-day-1/
Tickets:
This year's Blockchain Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, in-person and online event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost.:
Virtual Ticket - FREE
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
In-Person Ticket - FREE
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About Blockchain Expo World Series:
The Blockchain Expo is the industry leading Blockchain event hosting top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest developments within the Blockchain ecosystem. Bringing together industry leaders from key areas such as defence, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare to name a few.
Blockchain Expo World Series Events:
Blockchain Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Blockchain Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Blockchain Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
