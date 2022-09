Less Than a Week Until AI & Big Data Expo Europe Returns to Amsterdam

AI & Big Data industry experts and enthusiasts will be heading to RAI Amsterdam on the 20-21 September 2022

We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events” — Lia Richards, the Head of Conference for the AI & Big Data Expo

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Networking, exchanging experiences and strategies, plus access to exciting sessions with industry leaders – all that and much more will be available to the visitors at this year’s AI & Big Data Expo.The expo offers the largest number of co-located events, allowing the visitors to explore a variety of fundamental technology solutions. Free tickets will also allow access to additional conference tracks taking place on the day, including Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week.Danone, Uber, Levi Strauss & Co. and many more exciting speakers!Industry experts from Levi Strauss & Co., Uber, Nestle, just to mention a few, will share their secrets about AI & Big Data and its best use in their organisations. The newest application methods, insightful solutions, adoption trends and industry predictions – all that will be shared with the AI & Big Data Tech Expo visitors.Lia Richards, the Head of Conference for the AI & Big Data Expo world series says:"We're excited to return to Amsterdam with an exciting line-up of speakers and industry specialists. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 150 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend.".2022 speakers include:● Antigoni Kourou, RPA & Intelligent Automation Technical Lead, ING Nederland● Felipe Chies, Sr. Business Development Manager - AI/ML, AWS - Amazon Web Services● Nathan Eskue, Professor, Artificial Intelligence for Manufacturing, TU Delft | Aerospace Engineering● Claire Lebarz, Head of Guest Data Science, Airbnb● Tomas Navarro, Future Projects Engineer, ESA (European Space Agency)● Tim Ottens, Senior Data Scientist, PostNL● Luboslav Gabal, Division Director, AdastraAnd many more!AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2022 Conference SessionsThis year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of AI & Big Data. Some of the subjects will include:• Accelerate innovation with no-code and low-code Machine Learning• Enabling AI in Industry, Consumer Products and Healthcare• Enterprise Energy Management for Manufacturing• AI Leading the Digital Banking Revolution• State of Affairs of AI and the responsible use of AI in Law EnforcementFor more information on sessions from this year’s agenda visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/track/enterprise-ai/ Ticket OptionsThis year's AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions, and virtual content at no cost.Virtual Ticket - FREE• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps• Online Networking• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions• Virtual ProfileIn-Person Ticket - FREE• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow AccessFor more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/europe-registration/ About AI & Big Data World SeriesAI & Big Data World Series ( https://www.ai-expo.net/ ) is the industry leading AI & BIg Data Tech event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.AI & Big Data World SeriesAI & Big Data Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI AmsterdamAI & Big Data Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon ValleyIAI & Big Data Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London