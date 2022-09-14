ReportingMD Practices Receive 2021 Perfect MIPS Quality Scores
ReportingMD drives high quality scores with health systems and physician practices across the US, generating millions of dollars of incentive bonuses .
ReportingMD’s teams of dedicated advisors, with our clients’ quality teams, proactively work together to in our value-based care analytics platform, implementing strategies to improve patient care.”GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire company drives high quality scores with large health systems, regional medical centers, and physician practices across the US, generating millions of dollars of incentive bonuses for their clients. With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announcing their Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) scoring for 2021, ReportingMD is excited to share our immensely successful client results for 2021.
— Molly Minehan
The criteria included submitting data for the 2021 MIPS performance year; scoring for MIPS based on the submitted 2021 performance year data; utilizing ReportingMD as their registry and reporting vendor; and providing ReportingMD user access to the CMS Quality Payment Program (QPP) Portal.
“We are so proud of our clients’ energies and dedication to improve the health of their patient populations, and this month’s CMS results clearly illustrates their success,” says Molly Minehan, ReportingMD’s VP of Operations & Innovations. “ReportingMD’s teams of dedicated advisors, along with our clients’ quality teams proactively work together to review value-based care analytics in our TOM platform, then implement strategies to improve scores. A fantastic example is Carolina Oncology Specialists.”
Dr. Richard Orlowski, Oncologist with Carolina Oncology Specialists, stated, “Quality is part of our DNA at Carolina Oncology Specialists, and with ReportingMD’s quality insights, we are proud to receive a perfect MIPS score again this year.”
Molly continued, “In addition to Carolina Oncology Specialists, almost half of ReportingMD’s enterprise level practices received a Perfect MIPS Score of 100. Every ReportingMD client that was scored on two or more categories under MIPS will receive positive payment increases on all professional part B charges paid to them in 2023.” The average final MIPS score across all ReportingMD TOM™ (Total Outcomes Management Platform) Enterprise clients was 93%.
Molly concluded, “We are deep into 2022 analytics, and evaluating upcoming regulatory changes for 2023, including MIPS Value Pathways better known as MVPS.”
To learn more about how ReportingMD can benefit your practice, please contact jraymond@reportingmd.com or call us at (888) 783-5280.
About ReportingMD- With over 19 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com
Jessica Raymond
ReportingMD
+1 603-414-1024 ext. 723
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn