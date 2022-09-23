The Complete Self, Timeless and Free: Sverre Knut Johansen Inspires Oneness with the Highest Awareness on METAHUMAN

Sverre Knut Johansen traverses the rhythmic and the spacious, the symphonic and the solitary—ever-anchored by a keen sense of melody on his new album, Metahuman. METAHUMAN is Johansen’s sixth release on the Spotted Peccary Music label, and is available in physical CD, as well as in digital download and streaming formats. Johansen has composed electronic works since the early 1990s, developing a strong signature style through the use of melody and forms often thought of as classically-influenced, electronic symphonic compositions.

PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metahuman Sverre Knut Johansen ’s sixth album for Spotted Peccary, is about looking beyond the arbitrary constructs of ordinary life towards a higher consciousness. Inspired by the Deepak Chopra book of the same name, Metahuman is the search for the best version of oneself, posing the question: what are we capable of without the conditional mind?“This music is about our life inside,” says Johansen. “This is reflected in the music, bringing about a shift in identity through meditation and discovering the good life, bringing an awareness of harmony, love and peace with all the surrounding universe.”Johansen renders this reflection in his diverse sonic palette as he traverses the rhythmic and the spacious, the symphonic and the solitary—ever-anchored by a keen sense of melody across nine tracks. He often compares composing to painting, and this compositional philosophy is evident on Metahuman. He adds layer after layer to the canvas, sometimes Berlin School sequences, sometimes a post-rock drumline, until a landscape is wrought from overlapping shades.Stunning and elegiac, “Human (Path of Destruction)” begins with a wistful arpeggiator rising through a subtle texture. As the piece progresses, tension swells to apocalyptic heights. Mourning drones recall Hans Zimmer’s work, the wistful arpeggiator twisting through an expanse of yearning, mourning all that could have been. Percussion carries the piece to a swirling crescendo—then detonates like shattering waves. Contrarily, the title track “Metahuman” is calm and pensive. A subtle, trip-hop-esque beat pulses behind a stunning Haken Continuum performance from Ståle Storløkken. “Fluctuations of Awareness,” has the essence of the cosmic; distorted warbles cut through steely atmospherics like blips on a radar screen. Like its title suggests, “Fluctuations” never stays in one place for long; a helicopter-like loop thunders through its midsection before dissolving under ethereal waves. Fellow Spotted Peccary artist David Helpling lends shimmering guitar to the journey’s closer “Infinity Being,” the journey ending in a place of peace. At times yearning and visually imaginative, at times rhythmic and propulsive, Metahuman’s layered sonic topologies present a master electronic composer at his best.In an early review, Robin James said of Metahuman, “what I hear is a full electronic symphony, often with a space-rock form of higher consciousness, in places light and sparkly, and in other places much more complex, deep and rich with textures, pulses and powerful melodic wonder. From the void comes form, and from the form comes motion and dance…”Sverre Knut Johansen (pronounced Svá-da Ka-núte Yo-hán-sen) hails from Mo i Rana, a lesser-known town in the northern-central Helgeland region of Norway, just below the arctic circle. He has composed electronic works since the early 1990s, developing a strong signature style through the use of melody and forms often thought of as classically-influenced, electronic symphonic compositions. He has previously released material on Origo Sound and his own Origin Music, and has collaborated with artists including Erik Wøllo, David Helpling, and Robert Rich.This is Johansen’s sixth release on the Spotted Peccary Music Label. His earlier releases are DREAMS BEYOND (SPM-3005), PRECAMBRIAN (SPM-3004), THE VAST EXPANSE (SPM-3003), SECRET SPACE PROGRAM (SPM-3002), and EARTH FROM ABOVE (SPM-3001)METAHUMAN was mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW. It is available as a physical CD artfully designed by Spotted Peccary’s creative guru, Daniel Pipitone, as well as in digital download format (MP3 (320KBPS), 16-bit CD quality, or 24-bit studio master), and across all streaming platforms. Buy/Stream METAHUMAN: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/metahuman/ or https://orcd.co/metahuman For more information, images, or to interview Sverre Knut Johansen, please contact Beth Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music via email: Beth@SpottedPeccary.comWEBSITE https://spottedpeccary.com/ INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ TWITTER https://twitter.com/SpottedPeccary BANDCAMP https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary/

"Infinity Being" features David Helpling on guitar and keyboards; it is the closing track on METAHUMAN.