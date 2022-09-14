NOW TAX National Sales Tax System Creates Extra Income For Taxpayers
NOW TAX takes the tax burden off citizens by spreading Federal Taxes across all segments of the economy. It will be like taxpayers getting a raise.
It will be like, taxpayers getting a raise”ATHENS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed NOW TAX – National Sales and Transaction Tax System is to replace the income-tax and all other Federal Taxes. NOW TAX system eliminates national income tax creating an estimated average tax saving of up to $15,000 per taxpayer. The draft Amendment/Bill to replace and repeal the 16th Amendment is available for review on the NOW TAX USA website.
— Founder of NOW TAX - Stephen Redden
The proposal is a Tax Bill of Rights; a tax system that will shift taxes to “All Segments of the Economy” (ASOE) equally. Just one tax designed so all segments of the economy pay the same nominal rate proposed at 1%, but no higher than 5%.
NOW TAX’s objective is for all citizens’ – life, liberty, property, and financial freedom to be protected and preserved as prescribed in the Declaration of Independence and the 5th Amendment to generate as much wealth as possible for citizens.
This modern, efﬁcient, simple, national sales and transaction tax system benefits the economy in many ways:
• The lowest tax rate possible.
• Creates maximum cash ﬂow for the economy, increasing GDP.
• The sole and only tax collection system for all segments of the economy (ASOE); no other taxes.
• The easiest tax to administer, and collect, the least number of rules, laws, and regulations.
• Allows for more personal and business investment.
• Stimulates foreign investment in the U.S. economy.
• Fund and makes solvent government beneﬁts.
• A cash system with no more delinquent taxes.
• No payroll withholding and citizens keep 100% of their paycheck.
• No forms
• No deadlines
• No penalties
• No filings
How the NOW TAX works:
Like a toll road, think of the United States as a Super-Economic Highway.
And like a toll road, everyone and every business must pay a little something to use it.
On this highway, hundreds of millions of people and businesses, every day, get on it to generate trillions of dollars in sales, financial transactions, and good old fashion paychecks.
It is a pay-as-you-go tax system that could be as low as 1% of all sales and transactions. The logic is based on a consumer sales tax but expanded to all sales and transactions spreading the tax burden to all segments of the economy. “Everyone and every business will have a little skin in the game.” – Founder Stephen Redden.
Take the sum of the largest tax-common denominator and divide it into the Federal Budget to net the lowest possible tax rate. The largest tax-common denominator used to be thought of as citizens and businesses. However, with modern banking, it is easy to determine the largest tax-common denominators, by far, are sales and transactions.
The NOW TAX System because of its simplicity can be phased in less than one year. The Federal Banking system will be the source of automatic collection. Every sale and transaction is subject to the proposed 1% rate (like a sales tax). Upon bank deposit, the 1% is deducted and automatically sent to the Treasury Department. (Internal transactions of families, organizations, or businesses will not be subject to the NOW TAX).
“Just pay as you go, buy a candy bar and coke, and you have paid your taxes!” – Founder Stephen Redden
For detailed information visit www.NowTaxUSA.com
Stephen Redden
Now Tax USA
+1 727-776-3316
SREDDEN@NOWTAXUSA.COM