Prodly Adds Work Management Integration to DevOps Suite
Prodly DevOps Also Integrates With Salesforce DevOps Center
Our integrated solution eliminates waste in the change management process, which enables customers to accelerate time to value, reduce costs, and deliver higher-quality solutions for the business.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, today announced the general availability of integrations with the work management app Agile Accelerator and Salesforce DevOps Center for its DevOps suite. The suite includes Sandbox Management and Prodly DevOps, which is available in three editions depending on business needs. With these new integrations, Prodly provides greater flexibility and control over the full Salesforce DevOps workflow from a single pane of glass.
— David Clark, VP of Product at Prodly
Prodly DevOps is specifically designed to streamline the DevOps workflow in Salesforce—from change request intake through change development, deployment, delivery, and compliance—all from one user-friendly dashboard. It offers easy, streamlined work management, as well as the ability to clearly track the business impact of deployed changes. In addition, the DevOps Center integration gives customers the flexibility to opt for source-driven metadata deployment.
“Salesforce teams are under more pressure than ever to demonstrate ROI for their projects,” said David Clark, VP of Product at Prodly. “Pairing work management with sandbox management and release management, gives decision makers visibility and control over what is getting built and and why. Our integrated solution eliminates waste in the change management process, which enables customers to accelerate time to value, reduce costs, and deliver higher-quality solutions for the business—all while remaining in regulatory compliance.”
The work management and DevOps Center integrations are included in all Prodly DevOps editions.
ABOUT PROLY
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
Hayley Coxon
Prodly
+1 303-720-6046
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn