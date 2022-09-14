Cyber MGA BOXX Insurance adds one-hour MFA set up to their Virtual CISO services with LoginTC Assure

Cyberboxx partners with LoginTC Assure, a one-hour MFA solution built exclusively for cyber insurance.

The new partnership with LoginTC Assure will allow BOXX to write more cyber policies and further strengthen the security posture of existing policyholders.

We believe that cybersecurity professionals and cyber insurers should work together to prevent and protect organizations from threats, and we’re excited to have a partner in that vision with BOXX.” — Diego Matute, CEO & Founder of Cyphercor