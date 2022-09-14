Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Windsor Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Auglaize Auglaize County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clark Clark County Combined Health District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Clark County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Franklin Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Harrison Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware City of Delaware

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Hilliard

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

City of Whitehall

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

City of Sharonville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Huron Bellevue Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Knox County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Licking City of Newark

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Sylvania Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Mercer Center Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Freedom Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Ross City of Chillicothe

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

South Summit Council of Governments

10/26/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Fowler Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Champion Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County

11/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Delaware Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Union Village of Richwood

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, September 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.