Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 15, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Windsor Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Franklin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|City of Delaware
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Hilliard
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Whitehall
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Sharonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Huron
|Bellevue Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|City of Newark
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Sylvania Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Center Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Freedom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|City of Chillicothe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|South Summit Council of Governments
10/26/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Fowler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champion Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County
11/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Delaware Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Village of Richwood
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.