Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Windsor Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Auglaize Auglaize County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Franklin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware City of Delaware
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Hilliard
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Whitehall
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Sharonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Sharonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Huron Bellevue Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking City of Newark
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Sylvania Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Mercer Center Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Freedom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross City of Chillicothe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
South Summit Council of Governments
10/26/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Fowler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Champion Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County
11/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Delaware Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Union Village of Richwood
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

