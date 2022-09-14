Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Provides Disaster Assistance to Sailors and Marines in Need
EINPresswire.com/ -- ARLINGTON, VA (September 13, 2022) – September is National Preparedness Month, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) stands ready to assist active duty and retired Marines, Sailors and their families who may experience financial difficulties due to disasters and emergencies.
This month the Society is raising awareness about resources to assist with preparing for an unexpected natural or human-made disaster and the financial assistance that may be available in the wake.
NMCRS works closely with the Navy and Marine Corps, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, and local Emergency Response Teams to provide financial assistance to those affected. The Society's staff may provide financial assistance to service members and their families during an evacuation if there is sufficient time to leave the area of an impending disaster or in the aftermath.
"When there is a financial need during a natural or human-made disaster, NMCRS staff are there to assist. Our highly trained caseworkers understand the unique needs of our clients, and they provide confidential interest-free loans and grants as well as resources for a steady recovery in the aftermath," stated LtGen Jack Klimp USMC (Ret.) Chief Executive Officer of NMCRS.
Since 2005, NMCRS has provided over $10.6 million in disaster assistance grants and interest-free loans to Sailors and Marines affected by hurricanes, wildfires, tornados, ice storms, floods, and apartment fires.
To learn more about the Society's programs and services, please visit www.nmcrs.org
To support the Society's mission, please go to Donate Now (nmcrs.org)
To stay up-to-date, please follow us on our social media channels.
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
This month the Society is raising awareness about resources to assist with preparing for an unexpected natural or human-made disaster and the financial assistance that may be available in the wake.
NMCRS works closely with the Navy and Marine Corps, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, and local Emergency Response Teams to provide financial assistance to those affected. The Society's staff may provide financial assistance to service members and their families during an evacuation if there is sufficient time to leave the area of an impending disaster or in the aftermath.
"When there is a financial need during a natural or human-made disaster, NMCRS staff are there to assist. Our highly trained caseworkers understand the unique needs of our clients, and they provide confidential interest-free loans and grants as well as resources for a steady recovery in the aftermath," stated LtGen Jack Klimp USMC (Ret.) Chief Executive Officer of NMCRS.
Since 2005, NMCRS has provided over $10.6 million in disaster assistance grants and interest-free loans to Sailors and Marines affected by hurricanes, wildfires, tornados, ice storms, floods, and apartment fires.
To learn more about the Society's programs and services, please visit www.nmcrs.org
To support the Society's mission, please go to Donate Now (nmcrs.org)
To stay up-to-date, please follow us on our social media channels.
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
+1 703-696-4904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other