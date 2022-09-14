Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is Expected to Rise at a High CAGR of 53.3% by Forecast 2029
Rapid Growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is Expected to Rise at a High CAGR of 24.4% and will reach 20220 Million US$ by 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBMR published a research report on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2029. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2029. These factors consist of but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while creating this global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report.
The adoption of AI solutions in the clinical trial process eliminates possible obstacles, reduces clinical trial cycle time and increases the productivity and accuracy of the clinical trial process. Technological advancements in AI for drug discovery and reduction in total time involved in drug discovery process are other factors driving the market growth in the forecast period. However, low quality and inconsistent available data will obstruct the market growth. Also, high cost associated with technology and technical limitations will restrain the market growth.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to reach the value of USD 24,618.25 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 53.3% during the forecast period. Software accounts for the largest technology segment in the market due to rapid developments in technological advancements to commercialize the use of AI in drug discovery market. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.
Top Manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:
Microsoft
NVIDIA Corporation
IBM Corporation
Atomwise, Inc
DEEP GENOMICS
Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Insilico Medicine
BenevolentAI Ltd
Exscientia
Cyclica Inc
Numerate
NuMedii, Inc
Envisagenics
twoXAR, Incorporated
OWKIN, INC
XtalPi Inc
BERG LLC
Points Highlighted in the Report:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics
Drivers
Strategic collaborations and partnerships
The increasing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships will act as major driver influencing the market’s growth rate.
Reduction in total time involved in drug discovery process
The increase in demand for decreasing overall time taken for the drug discovery process will increase the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery and further propel the market’s growth rate. Animal models typically take three to five years to identify and improve compounds before they are tested in humans, whereas AI-based start-ups can identify and design new medications in a matter of days or months.
Furthermore, surging healthcare spending capacity and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. The surge in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently study the drug activity will accelerate the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. Additionally, reduction in cost of drug discovery will act as major driver influencing the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the advancement of technology. Rapid urbanisation, and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.
Opportunities
Rise in the investment for R&D
Continued…
Recent Development
In July 2021, Chief.AI, the machine learning operation platform had announced the launch of pay-as-you-go AI platform for drug discovery. This platform enables SMEs to gain access to cutting-edge technologies at a reasonable cost in order to reduce the hit-or-miss nature of drug discovery and identify breakthrough therapeutics with greater speed and precision.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope
Offering
Software
Services
Technology
Machine Learning
Other Technologies
Drug Type
Small Molecule
Large Molecules
Application
Immuno-Oncology
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cardiovascular Disease
Metabolic Diseases
Other Applications
End-User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Research Centres and Academic
Government Institutes
By Geographical Regions
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, technology, drug type, application and end user as referenced above.
North America dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market because of the increasing investment in R&D and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in medicine discovery and development in this region. Additionally, strong presence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology providers such as IBM, Google, Microsoft and others will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the surging level of investment for research and development activities in the region.
Table of Contents
Report Overview
Market Analysis by Types
Product Application Market
Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Market Performance for Manufacturers
Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers
Global COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Performance (Sales Point)
Development Trend for Regions 9. Upstream Source, Technology and Cost
Channel Analysis
Consumer Analysis
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Forecast
Conclusion
